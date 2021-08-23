With several returns of weight and some surprising changes, Lionel Scaloni put together the list of the National Team for the triple date of the Qualifiers

Lionel Scaloni released the roster to face Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia (EFE / Joédson Alves)



Although the euphoria to cut the title drought by winning the Copa América after defeating the eternal rival Brazil in the mythical Maracana still flies overhead, the Argentine team must quickly change the chip to get mental in the South American Qualifiers and go in search of a ticket to Qatar World Cup 2022.

The Argentine Football Association released the list of footballers made by Lionel Scaloni, in which the base used in Brazilian territory stands out; although there was room for some surprises.

This is the first call for Lionel Messi without being a Barcelona player. After just over two decades, the captain left the entity blaugrana to become the star reinforcement of Paris Saint Germain. One of the questions is to know with how much filming will you reach this triple day, as he was not yet able to debut in Ligue 1 and has not played an official match since the final in the Maracana.

Among the most resonant absences, the one of Sergio Agüero, Lucas Alario and Agustín Marchesín, all injured, while the strategist decided to make the return of Paulo Dybala, Emiliano Buendía, Juan Foyth and Geronimo Rulli, who were not part of the payroll in the continental contest.

The first commitment of the Albiceleste it will be on Thursday, September 2 against Venezuela in Caracas, with arbitration by the Uruguayan Leodan González. On Sunday 5 they will meet again with Brazil of Neymar. This time they will face each other in the Neo Chemistry (the house of Corinthians) in the city of San Pablo and the person in charge of imparting justice will be the Venezuelan Jesus Valenzuela. Then it will close as local Thursday 9 against Bolivia, at Monumental, with the Peruvian Kevin Ortega as the main judge.

After six rounds, the national team appears in the second position in the standings with 12 units (3 wins and 3 draws), 6 behind. Verdeamarela, leader with ideal score. Ecuador (9), Uruguay (8), Colombia (8) and Paraguay (7) appear one step behind.

The protagonists will meet in Caracas Monday to begin preparations for the duel in front of the Red wine from Thursday. The layout of the coaching staff includes that once the first match is over, the delegation leaves for Brazil and will just arrive in Argentine territory for the commitment against Bolivia.

Lionel Scaloni’s list to face Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia:

Archers: Franco Armani (River), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal) and Juan Musso (Atalanta).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (River), Nahuel Molina Lucero (Udinese), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina), Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina), Lisandro Martínez (Ajax), Marcos Acuña (Sevilla), Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax), Juan Foyth (Villarreal).

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético Madrid), Leandro Paredes (PSG), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Exequiel Palacios (Bayern Leverkusen), Guido Rodríguez (Betis), Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna) and Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (PSG), Lautaro Martínez (Inter), Nicolás González (Fiorentina), Sergio Agüero (Barcelona), Ángel Correa (Atlético Madrid), Ángel Di María (PSG), Joaquín Correa (Lazio), Julián Álvarez (River), Emiliano Buendía and Paulo Dybala.

The list published by the official account of the National Team on Twitter

KEEP READING:

Did Tite punish one of his figures for his performance in the final against Argentina? Brazil’s roster for the Playoffs

The unknown story of Scaloni’s beginnings as DT: assistant to a team of 14-year-old boys in Spain

The statistics on ball possession and set pieces that Scaloni uses as a map for the National Team for the World Cup