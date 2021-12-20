With “tears in his eyes” Stephany Mayor apologized to Tigres Femenil and the fans

Stephany Mayor will be a sensitive loss for Tigres (Photo: Instagram / @ stephanymayor)

The women’s team of Tigers received news this Sunday that is undoubtedly a hard blow in the search for the three-time championship. After an investigation by the Disciplinary Commission, the agency determined that Stephany Mayor would have to meet two suspension games, so the Mexican star will not have activity in the Classic Regio that will define the champion of Opening 2021; before such announcement, the forward issued an emotional letter.

This will undoubtedly be an important emotional blow for the group, as she is one of the best players on the squad. In the letter, Mayor announced that would be absent from the final game, and highlighted the confidence she has in her teammates to lift the championship.

Today, with tears in my eyes as I write this letter, I inform you that I will not be able to be on the court this Monday, but I am sure that all my teammates will show their claws and show what this team is made of, and I hope that in the end I can hug them for having achieved the goal for our club and for you, our incomparable fans, “he said in the posted message. on his official Twitter account.

This was the letter that Stephany Mayor published (Photo: Twitter / @ StefMayor)

In the letter the words of apology are also appreciated both for Diana Garcia, as for her teammates and the fans. It should be noted that after the blow, the player of Striped she had to be treated for the blood that came out.

“I want to let you know that what happened with Diana García was never malicious, even when I saw the situation I approached to offer an apology and yesterday I got in touch with her again to see how she continued from the unfortunate contact I made. and I reiterated my apologies”.

“By last, I offer one more apology to my colleagues and the fans for this situation, and I’m sure that on Monday we will all be part of that constant encouragement that the team needs. Together we will do what we know how to do match by match and I also assure you that each of my teammates will break their souls to seek victory ”, declared the Tigres forward who tied the score in the first game of the series.

That was the result of the clash between Stephany Mayor and Diana García (Photo: Twitter / @ minute90__)

The loss of Major in the second leg can represent an extremely great risk compared to feline aspirations. She has become a benchmark for the entire institution and has been key in obtaining the club’s two most recent titles.

In fact, it was a great goal from her that gave life to the feline team. Everything indicated that the Rayadas they would take the advantage of Steel giant, However, a score by Stephany equalized the score at two and left everything for the return commitment to be disputed in the University Stadium of Nuevo León.

In the first leg they tied at two goals (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)

The game will be played this Monday, December 20 at 8:00 p.m. Central Mexico time. Tigres will try to become its third consecutive star and the fifth in history since the founding of the competition in 2017. On the other hand, Monterrey will seek its second championship in all history.

This duel appears constantly in the women’s finals of Liga MX. They have faced a total of four times fighting the title, the balance is in favor of The amazon who have won the victory three times (Closing 2018, Closing 2019 and Guardians 2020); the Rayadas have only been able to overcome in the final of Opening 2019.

KEEP READING:

Stephany Mayor will miss the final of Tigres vs Monterrey of the Liga MX Femenil

The action of Canelo Álvarez in a taqueria that caused a stir in social networks

Eddy Reynoso dedicated a message to Julio César Chávez Jr. for his return to the ring: “You are a winner”