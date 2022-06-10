With the censorship of the war, the Russians rushed to use VPNs en masse. Now Putin is blocking them

In recent days, the most downloaded apps in Russia have gone from popular messaging services and social networks such as WhatsApp, Telegram or Zoom, to VPNs, implying that the vast majority of Russian citizens need one of these services to access websites blocked by the country. Paying for a VPN has become quite a challenge in Russia, since credit cards have also stopped working.

The situation has worsened even more, since since last week, multitude of VPNs have stopped working in the country of the Kremlin, making it impossible for its citizens to access the Internet outside “Russian walls”. Roskomnadzor, the Russian agency in charge of censorship, has already begun its crusade, and there are tens of millions of Russian citizens who could lose access to real information.

One more step towards digital isolation

The list of blocked VPNs in the country is growing by the minute. Services such as Proton VPN, Opera VPN, Nord VPN, or VyprVPN, among many others, can no longer operate in the country, or will stop doing so shortly. As could be estimated a month ago, more than 30% of users in Russia used one of these services to access the Internetand every day about 300,000 users started using them.

Russia continues to assert control over its citizens aggressively, even though the Putin government has been doing so for years. Isolating the country through its own intranet, as is the case with China or North Korea, is already a reality, and Russia already had plans to kick-start its ‘great firewall’ RuNet.

🧵Although expected, still very bad news: Roskomnadzor (Russian Government Censor Agency) has begun the work of turning Putin’s totalitarian state into that akin to North Korea. Starting about a week ago, one VPN after another has been disabled in #Russia. – Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) June 10, 2022

Thousands of sites have been blocked in Russia since the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine. Increasingly, globally used applications like Facebook, Instagram, and basically any foreign popular social network or app has stopped operating there. Telegram, meanwhile, is one of the most downloaded lately. And it is that even having been founded in Russia, its creator does not sympathize with Putin.

On the other hand, Cloudflare does not want to leave the country, as it assures that Russia “needs more access to the Internet, not less”.