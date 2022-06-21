With the debut of Iván Marcone, Independiente won 2-1 over Estudiantes in Avellaneda for the Professional League

INDEPENDENT 2-1 STUDENTS

Independiente defeated the extremely tough team of Estudiantes de La Plata 2-1 for the fourth round of the Professional League championship. The party was total at the Libertadores de América-Ricardo Bochini stadium, since it also featured the debut of Iván Marcone, a player who always declared his love for those colors and today fulfilled his “kid’s dream.” Despite his vast experience in his successful steps through Arsenal and Lanús that took him to Boca Juniors and in recent times to Elche, from the first division of Spain, at the age of 32, Marcone gave himself the great pleasure of his life.

And the cry of the local bias, which did not stop applauding both him and his replacement, captain Lucas Romero, to the sound of “Iván is a fan of the red” coincided with the best moment of Independiente in the match averaging the complement, when shortly before half an hour the 2-0 seemed immovable and even increaseable. It is that Independiente seemed to have solved everything in just one minute through their forward “Leandros”, Benegas, who scored the opening header seven minutes into that second stage and Fernández who expanded with a penalty kick after a foul he committed the Uruguayan central defender Agustín Rogel to the author of the first goal. That first conquest was born precisely at the feet of Fernández, who enabled Alex Vigo on the right so that the former River Plate and Colón winger could launch the precise center that Benegas would head.

(Photobooks)

Everything was on track then so that Independiente even shined even for the “ole” of its fans after some watermarks by the Ecuadorian Juan Cazares and Lucas “Saltita” González. But Estudiantes always has an ace up its sleeve, or rather in the heads of many of its players, which makes it one of the most characterized teams in the country’s aerial game. And so, in an offensive arrest came the discount of those led by Ricardo Zielinski in the best style of teams from other conceptual content, with one winger like Emmanuel Mas launching the center from the left and the other, Leonardo Godoy, converting with a header entering through the right. This discount threw away all possible ghosts for the long-suffering “red” fans for several years now, given the structural fragility of their teams, this one included. But Independiente knew how to resist, defending from above in their own area against the student towers, and then that “red blood” to defend the three points made the victory, second in four presentations, even better flavor.

In this way the team from Avellaneda reached the seven points obtained from Estudiantes and surpassed their classic rival, Racing Club, by one, in just four days in which they also have Benegas as one of the scorers with three goals. Now during the week one more important game will come to “Rojo” for the Argentine Cup against Atlético Tucumán, and after today’s valuable victory, it will surely arrive in Jujuy, venue of that game, for others toned down. For Estudiantes, meanwhile, the head is set not only on the next match against the leader of the Professional League, Newell’s Old Boys, but especially on the next one, against Fortaleza, in Brazil, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Liberators.

Formations:

Independent: Sebastian Sosa; Alex Vigo, Sergio Barreto, Juan Insaurralde and Lucas Rodriguez; Geronimo Poblete, Lucas Rosemary, Lucas Gonzalez and Juan Cazares; Leandro Fernandez and Leandro Benegas. DT: Eduardo Dominguez.

Students (LP): Mariano Andújar; Leonardo Godoy, Fabian Noguera, Augustine Rogel and Emmanuel Mas; Manuel Castro, Fernando Zuqui, Jorge Rodriguez, Matthias Pellegrini and Brian Orosco; Mauro Boselli. DT: Ricardo Zielinski.

Estadio: Liberators of America-Ricardo Bochini.

Referee: Hernan Mastrangelo.

TV: TNT Sports.

NEWELL’S 1-0 ARGENTINOS JUNIORS

Newell’s Old Boys defeated Argentinos Juniors 1-0, in an emotional match played at the Coloso Marcelo Bielsa stadium in Rosario’s Parque Independencia, for the fourth date of the Professional League Tournament, and thus remained as the only leader with 10 units. The goal was converted by the Colombian defender Willer Ditta, at the beginning of the game.

The local hit from the start in a stopped ball play in which Argentinos scored poorly and then dedicated themselves to waiting well standing in their field and bet on the counterattack against a rival who made a cult of possession, but almost did not generate risky plays . Newell’s played better in the first minutes of the game, in which they won the divided balls in the middle of the field and generated vertical attacks, like in the 2 minutes when Méndez, García and Sordo played from the right, who threw the center back but Francisco González hit him bitten, only in front of the goalkeeper. And after 4 minutes, Argentinos scored in the zone in a corner kick by Ramiro Sordo from the right, which Velázquez combed in the middle of the area and which Ditta connected with a left-footed volley that entered the upper left corner.

(Photobooks)

Argentinos had the ball for most of the first half, although their control only allowed them to reach the 30th minute with a good free kick from Florentín, which grazed the right post with the defeated goalkeeper Macagno and with a right volley from Nuss , which the local goalkeeper saved down, at 32 minutes. Newell’s dedicated himself to waiting in his field with the ten players, to cut with systematic fouls and to look for counterattacks. And in the 42nd minute he almost finished it off when Sordo won a ball from the left of the area, but goalkeeper Lanzillotta made a great save.

The complement accentuated the characteristics of the first half, with an Argentinian team that at times monopolized the ball but almost did not arrive with danger, to the extent that its clearest play only came in the 33rd minute when Vera finished off from outside the area and Macagno saved down and to his left, and he did it again against the admitted Verón, after the rebound. And Newell’s, who put up with the good play and the visitors’ attacks, only arrived in the 35th minute with a header just wide from Velázquez, after a corner from the right by Cingolani. With an approach designed to open the game with a set piece and hold it, Newell’s beat Argentinos well and was alone in the lead, with 10 units.

Formations:

Newell’s: Ramiro Macagno; Armando Mendez, Julian Velazquez, Willer Ditta, Facundo Mansilla and Leonel Vangioni; John Sforza, Julian Fernandez and Francisco Gonzalez; Ramiro Sordo and John Manuel Garcia. DT: Javier Sanguinetti.

Argentines: Federico Lanzillotta; Luciano Sánchez, Miguel Torren and Lucas Villalba; Thiago Nuss, Fausto Vera, Franco Moyano and Mariano Bíttolo; Gabriel Carabajal and Gabriel Florentin; Gabriel Avalos. DT: Gabriel Milito.

Estadio: Colossus Marcelo Bielsa.

Referee: Nicholas Lamolina.

TV: ESPN Premium y Public TV.

Positions table:

KEEP READING:

The silent gesture of Boca Juniors with Ángel Clemente Rojas, glory of the club that suffers from a health problem

From “we changed because they found us the way back” to the blunt answer about the future of Beltrán and Luis Suárez: 7 phrases from Gallardo after River’s win

Laucha Acosta and Monetti almost ended up to blows and their teammates had to separate them: the word of the protagonists after the triumph of Lanús

With information from Telam