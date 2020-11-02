With the help of Darbhanga Airport and AIIMS, NDA can get an edge in Mithila, know why this issue is heavy on everyone!

Darbhanga AIIMS and Airport: The issue of development and employment has been overshadowed in the Bihar Assembly elections. Both major coalitions of the state are emphasizing these things in their respective election campaigns. Before the second phase of voting on Tuesday, the entire electoral movement has now become concentrated in the Mithilanchal region of the state. The ruling NDA is expected to win due to welfare schemes launched for the poor in Mithilanchal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to voters to re-form a coalition government in the state. Unemployment issues to Bihar’s main opposition RJD-led grand alliance It is expected to cross its electoral trajectory by cashing in and using an “anti-incumbency wave” against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Also Read – Nitish’s answer to Tejashwi’s 10 lakh job promise – Will not pay the employees again?

At the same time, the NDA believes that the public has benefited from other welfare and development schemes including the airport and AIIMS (Darbhanga AIIMS and Airport) in the backward region Mithilanchal, so that the ruling alliance in the next two phases elections in Tirhut and other areas of the area Will help. Just before the election, the Union Cabinet has approved the proposal to create AIIMS in Darbhanga. Not only this, it is being said that the flight from Darbhanga Airport to Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore will start from November 8. BJP leaders do not forget to mention both these projects of Darbhanga in their election meetings.

The floods have suffered and a large section of extremely backward communities (EBCs) whose numbers in Mithilanchal exceed the state average in many assembly constituencies here. Shravan Das, a resident of Darbhanga Nagar from the EBC community, pointed to the welfare schemes of the center and said, 'Whom you will eat, you will sing'.

Residents of Berua village of Gayaghat assembly constituency of Muzaffarpur district are also praising the welfare schemes of the center. One person from this village said, ‘The government gave us money, food and cooking gas cylinders, what else is needed.’ Rajendra Ram, coming from the Dalit community of Simri Panchayat, under the Centre’s welfare schemes in the backdrop of the recent floods and coronovirus crisis Cash transfers, like other villagers, express their anguish over not receiving benefits, but blame the local government for its pain.

He said, “Modi treats everyone equally. But our society and villagers discriminate against us. I will not blame Modi for this. ” When asked about the work done by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the development of the state, Asha Devi, a resident of Dalit colony of Sikanderpur in Muzaffarpur, said, “How can I say that they have not worked.” But when we were struggling with the corona virus crisis, during that time he confined himself to his house. He protested against the migrants returning home. “

