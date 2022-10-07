With the help of six Latin American governments, China avoided the UN debate on abuses in Xinjiang

Argentina abstained and helped China to prevent the UN from discussing human rights violations in Xinjiang

The main human rights body of the UN refused to approve this Thursday hold a debate next year on alleged Muslim rights abuses uigures and other ethnic minorities in the Chinese region of Xinjiang.

The project was rejected with 19 votes against, 17 in favor and 11 abstentions. Among the countries that voted against are Cuba, Venezuela and Boliviawhile three others from Latin America abstained: Argentina, Brazil and Mexico.

The United States last month introduced the first draft resolution seeking a “debate” on Xinjiang after accusations of Crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the Far West region. He was cosponsored by Britain, Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Australia y Lithuania.

The meeting of the 47-member Council was shaping up to be a political influence test and diplomacy between the West and Beijing.

The vote followed days of lobbying in Geneva and in many national capitals as Western countries tried to push through a report by the office of the former UN human rights chief, Michelle Bacheletpublished in August, which found that possible “crimes against humanity” had occurred in Xinjiang.

File photo of workers walking the perimeter of what is officially known as a vocational education center being built in Dabancheng, China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Diplomats had predicted a close contest. A Western diplomat stressed that, despite the lack of approval of the resolution, the debate has put the spotlight on Xinjiang. “Goal number one has been met”said the diplomat.

The composition of the council rotates among UN member states each year, and Chinaa powerful country with a permanent seat on the Security Council, it had never been the subject of a country-specific resolution in the Council since it was founded more than 16 years ago.

“It is always difficult for countries to vote against a permanent member of the Security Councilsaid another Western diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. He acknowledged that it was “genuinely difficult” approve the measure for some countries, particularly those with economic or political ties to China.

The measure required a simple majority among the voting countries to be approved.

International Amnesty condemned the decision of the UN Council, which he described as “deeply disappointing” as “protects the perpetrators of human rights violations rather than the victims”.

“Despite the deeply disappointing result of this vote, the fight for justice and truth for these victims and their families continues. Amnesty International will continue to demand accountability even when various governments fail to do so,” the organization wrote in a statement.

TORTURE, ARBITRARY DETENTION AND VIOLATIONS

The report, which was published on August 31 minutes before the end of Bachelet’s term, highlighted the “Credible” allegations of widespread torture, arbitrary detention, and violations of religious and reproductive rights.

got the UN backing of activists’ longstanding accusations y victimswho accuse Beijing of detaining more than a million Uyghurs and other Muslims and forcibly sterilizing women.

Beijing vehemently denied the charges and he accused the UN of becoming a “thug and accomplice of the United States and the West.” The Xi Jinping regime insists that it is running vocational training centers in the region to combat extremism.

This Thursday, he described the resolution as “typical example of manipulation”what “It will only lead to more confrontation.”

“Today the target is China, tomorrow it could be any other developing country”, the Chinese ambassador said before the vote.

China has launched an all-out offensive in Geneva and in country capitals to dismiss the report and highlight the “truth” about the rights situation in Xinjiang.

Los african countrieswhere China is the largest creditor after making massive investments in infrastructure and others, have faced particularly strong lobbying.

An analysis of last month’s patterns of vote of the 13 African countries showed that they have recently bowed increasingly to pressure from China and others to vote against the resolution.

Latin American countries like Cuba, Venezuela and Bolivia, with deep political and economic ties to the communist regime, they also tend to support Beijing.

Keep reading:

UN Report Revealing Human Rights Abuses Against Uyghur Minority Sparked China’s Wrath

The UN denounced the Chinese regime for gross human rights violations against Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region