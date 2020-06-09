With The Help Popular On Netflix, Bryce Dallas Howard Recommends Watching Movies From Black Storytellers

Within the aftermath of the tragic dying of George Floyd, many want to higher educate themselves on systemic racism and its historical past on this nation. One of many methods many are doing so is by consuming related movies and TV exhibits. One movie that’s shortly begun trending on Netflix is 2011’s The Help, although many would argue that the movie isn’t the very best useful resource for understanding the problem the nation is presently dealing with. With this, one of many movie’s stars, Bryce Dallas Howard, has beneficial some different viewing choices from Black storytellers.