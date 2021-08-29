With the No. 7 held by Edinson Cavani: what numbers could Cristiano Ronaldo choose for his new stage at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo con la 7 del Manchester United (Ed Sykes/Shutterstock)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United sparked a revolution in the European pass market. As happened with the departure of Lionel Messi Barcelona and his subsequent agreement with Paris Saint Germain of France, the return of the Portuguese forward to Old Trafford it meant a great impact for the Premier League. And it will also be for the new edition of the Champions League that will feature the Red Devils.

After announcing to Massimiliano Allegri, the coach of the Old lady, who was not going to continue at the Turin club, and despite the rumors that linked him to the other Manchester team, Pep Guardiola’s City, CR7 traveled to the English city with his representative Jorge Mendes and sealed the agreement to play the next two seasons in the team that received him when he was just 18 years old after his appearance in the Lisbon Sporting From Portugal.

Once Cristiano Ronaldo landed in the Theater of Dreams in 2003, Sir Alex Ferguson presented him with the iconic 7 shirt that used great players in the history of United such as English George Best, the French Eric Cantona and its predecessor, David Beckham. But now, the scenario is different. The holder of the historic shirt is the scorer Edinson Cavani, who arrived in England a year ago after passing through PSG, and received that number.

In this way, the Portuguese attacker will not have that number available. Nor will he be able to choose the No. 9 he wore in his first season at Real Madrid.. When he got to the White House, the historic Raúl was still part of the campus. Today, on the squad run by another United legend as he is Ole Gunna Solskjaer, the number for traditional scorers belongs to Antonhy Martial. One option would be for the 25-year-old forward to be loaned to another club.

One of the options that Cristiano Ronaldo could choose would be to emulate Messi, who on his arrival in Paris could not wear the 10 – it is used by his friend Neyymar Jr – and chose to wear the number 30, the first he used when the Dutch coach Frank Rijkaard made him debut in the first division of the culé team. If so, the Portuguese could choose the number 28 that he used in his short stay in Lisbon.

Cavani, the duel of the 7 in Manchester (Reuters)

That number had been chosen by the young Uruguayan footballer Facundo Pellistri, but the former Peñarol was loaned this season to Deportivo Alavés, from Spain, so he would be free for CR7 to wear him again. Otherwise, another of the variants would be the 12, 15, 24, 30, 31, 33 or 35.

The love story between CR7 and the Red Devils began in 2003 when the English club bought their token from Sporting Lisboa of Portugal in exchange for a figure of more than 14 million euros when the then young attacker was only 18 years old. After his performance for six seasons, the Portuguese striker accumulated 118 goals in 292 games and won ten titlesAmong them the most outstanding title was obtaining the Champions League in the 2007/08 season.

With the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United is reinforced with a footballer who remains in the elite of world football and is one of the best attackers in the world. What’s more, after finishing second in the last season of the Premier League, now the goal for the Red Devils with the incorporation of their prodigal son will be to fight hand-in-hand for the title of the 2021-2022 season with City of Guardiola and company.

Moreover, together with PSG, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and other teams such as Atlético Madrid and the last champions, Chelsea, United is positioned with the return of the historic Portuguese striker as one of the serious candidates to fight to win the tournament again. Champions League.

