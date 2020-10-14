With the release of Unlock 5.0, Corbett National Park is now open, from this day tourists will be able to stay the night

After Unlock 5.0, the Night Stay facility is being started in Jim Corbett National Park. From tomorrow on October 15, tourists will be able to stay overnight at Jim Corbett National Park. For this, a guest house has been arranged by the administration. Dhikala zone will be opened for tourists on November 15. Also Read – Unlock 5.0, Tejas trains are starting again from this day, such seating will be arranged

Let us know that every year a day visit starts in the business zone from October 15 to stay in Jim Corbett. On 15 November, Corbett National Park is opened for night stay. Corbet only has night stay. Day visits are held throughout the year in Jhirna and Dhela zones. Please tell that these parks were closed after the announcement of the lockdown on 22 March. According to the news, now a night visit can also be arranged in Dhela and Jhirna.

After this, the air travel and traffic in the country was also completely stopped. Due to this, there is less travel or travel for tourists. Due to this, Corbett National Park suffered a loss of crores of rupees. However, after the introduction of Unlock 5.0, all the appropriate places in the country are being opened. In this episode, Corbett National Park is also being opened for tourists.