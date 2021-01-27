With the return of Lionel Messi, Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano face each other for a ticket to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey: time, TV and formations

Lionel Messi re-enters the call after completing the two penalty dates (Reuters)

This Wednesday from 20:00 GMT, Barcelona will see action again in the Copa del Rey after a narrow victory against Cornellá 2-0 in extra time. This time he will be measured against Vallecano Ray for a ticket to the quarterfinals of a competition in which neither Real Madrid nor Atlético are present.

Those of Ronald Koeman will face a Rayo that at a football level is fine but that, off the pitch, seems to live a new chapter of struggle and feuds between the dressing room and the board. However, if something is exciting it is the Cup, to receive one of the powerful of Spain, and to be able to win to get into the next phase.

Quarters in La Liga SmartBank (Second division), in the promotion play-off zone and eight points from direct promotion, the premises will present an almost full team of starters (Except for absences in part due to the effects of COVID and injuries), with the aim of extending his adventure against an improved Barça but which is still irregular.

The blaugranas They seem to be on the go lately. In the local championship they have four away victories. The last one, against Elche (0-2). Although in the cupbearer’s premiere, they needed extra time to beat Cornellá, a third division rival.

This wednesday too is marked by the return of Lionel Messi after the two sanction games, as a result of his expulsion in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. Now, with the Argentine back, and summoned, they will look for a Copa del Rey that is the “fast track” to that title that has not reached the showcases of the club’s museum for a long time.

Ronald Koeman will not be able to add more returns to the The flea. So much Sergiño Dest as Sergi Roberto they did not receive medical discharge on time and will stay in the Catalan capital, so the youth squad Óscar Mingueza would return to occupy the right side, with Junior Firpo relieving Jordi Alba in the other band.

It may be that Riqui Puig once again enjoy an opportunity, given his good performance with a header included. And also that Ilaix Moriba have minutes to continue learning and consolidating as a candidate for the future.

POSSIBLE TRAININGS:

Vallecano Ray: Dimitrievski; Advíncula, Saveljich, Catena, Martos; Mario Suárez, Santi Comesaña; Isi Palazón, Trejo, Álvaro García; and Qasmi.

Barcelona: Neto; Mingueza, Umtiti, Lenglet, Junior; De Jong, Pjanic, Riqui Puig; Trincao, Braithwaite y Dembélé.

TIME: 20:00 GMT (17:00 ARG-URU / 16:00 CHI / 15:00 COL-PER-MEX)

TV: DirecTV 1610

STADIUM: Vallecas Stadium

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

Ronald Koeman told how Lionel Messi is after his expulsion: when will he play again

Jordi Alba revealed one of Barcelona’s best kept secrets: how his connection with Lionel Messi was created

The details of Barcelona’s millionaire debt that puts Messi’s renewal in check were known