With the return of Lionel Messi, PSG will play the classic against Olympique de Marseille: time, TV and formations

Lionel Messi will play for PSG again and will do so in the classic against Olympique de Marseille (REUTERS / Christian Hartmann)

The Paris Saint Germain will face the Olympic Marseille by the date 11 of the Ligue 1 from France. The match, which will be played with refereeing by Clément Turpin, can be followed on the ESPN 2 and the platform Star+.

After a couple of games out of the squad, Lionel Messi will return to the first team and will do so against a classic PSG rival, who arrives as one of the leaders of the contest with 26 points, product of eight wins and two draws. The other that is at the top of the tournament is Lorient.

The Rosario star played for the last time in the 1-1 draw against Benfica for the third round of the Champions League group. When there were 10 minutes remaining in the match against the other player in the area, coach Galtier brought out Messi, who made a face as he left the field, setting off the alarms. Once the meeting was over, the medical part of the Parisian team indicated that La Pulga presented a “small discomfort in the calf”.

From this diagnosis, Messi missed the duel against Reims for the local tournament -it ended in a goalless draw- and he was also not part of those summoned for the rematch against the Portuguese team for the European competition that also ended in equality for those of PSG. After this presentation, the current leader of Ligue 1 will have almost a week off because there will be no Champions League matches and it will only be next Friday when he will visit Ajaccio for the domestic competition.

On the calendar until the Qatar 2022 World Cup kicks off, the Parisians will receive the Maccabi Haifa with the aim of achieving a victory to seal their passage to the round of 16 of the European Cup. After those two clashes, there will only be four more duels ahead before the World Cup process begins.

It must be remembered that in the last days, a new internal crisis shook PSG and its relationship with Kylian Mbappé for an alleged leak of a phrase that the world champion striker in Russia 2018 would have said to his environment. “We were wrong, and I was the first,” was the phrase that the PSG star said to his relatives, as confirmed by a source to the newspaper France Blue.

The disagreement with the unfulfilled promises by the board, his tense relationship with the Brazilian Neymar, the lack of hierarchy reinforcements and the position on the pitch – he would not like to play as a pivot attacker or area axis – are some of the arguments that are they came to light to justify the anger of the tip.

For its part, The team made a detailed report telling what is happening inside the Paris squad and assured that Mbappé is “increasingly isolated” in the locker room and there is an “impression of a state within a state”, as he defined it a source to the local newspaper. In addition, they assured that the “Mbappé State” is losing supporters and barely has the support of his friend, the Moroccan Achraf Hakimi, in addition to his French compatriots.

possible formations

PSG: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo Pereira; Achraf Hakimi, Marco Verratti, Vitinha, Juan Bernat; Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Neymar. DT: Christophe Galtier.

Olympic Marseille: Paul Lopez; Chancel Mbemba, Eric Bailly; Jonathan Clauss, Valentin Rongier, Jordan Veretout, Nuno Tavares; Matthew Guendouzi, Amine Harit, Alexis Sanchez. DT: Igor Tudor.

Referee: Clement Turpin

Hour: 1:45 p.m. (Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico), 2:45 p.m. (Paraguay, Bolivia, Venezuela and the United States) and 3:45 p.m. (Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Brazil)

Estadio: Princes Park

TV: ESPN 2 y Star+

