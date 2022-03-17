With the revival of Dragon Ball we get nostalgic: our 7 favorite Goku games

Akira Toriyama’s franchise has brought us great JRPGs, adventures, and of course, a lot of fighting.

Dragon Ball is probably the most popular animated series in Spain. Many of us have grown up screamin’Kamehameha‘ and why not, also some Vital Wave. Most of us we thrill listening to their melodies and singing at the top of their lungs “light, fire, destruction!”. The Serie marked an entire generation and with it they did their games, which in addition to being diverse, have occupied each generation since the anime was released.

Some days ago, Comedy Central announced the return to Spain of the series, covering the first stage of Goku, before the fights in which planets are destroyed and the transformations with colored hair, an arc with Goku as a child that in his day we received differently from as it aired in Japan. this time It will arrive uncensored and with all the scenes that were cut of the original material.

The desire to see Goku, Krillin, Bulma and their friends again has led us to remember some of our favorite games in the franchise. Either because we dedicated hundreds of hours to them in their day or because they surprised us with great changes in their proposal, as if it were a search for the dragon balls, we have set out to find our 7 favorite Dragon Ball games.

We played most of them when they hit the market and many are from times when importing wasn’t that easy, so don’t expect to find gems from Japan like Dragon Ball Z: Shin Butoden, because unfortunately, we never received it. There have been many games that we have liked from the franchise, so many great titles have had to be left out. What are your favorite Dragon Ball games?

Dragon Ball Z: Destiny’s Call It has cost us a lot to choose our favorite among the 16-Bit classics and although Dragon Ball Z: La Légende Saien de SNES is indisputable in terms of its technical section, the 11 iconic characters of the Mega Drive title with their exclusive special attacks, the frenzy that was reached in its Turbo Mode, the elaborate history of each character and the fidelity in its scenarios, make it a superb game. Dragon Ball Z: The Legend Among the 32-Bit Dragon Ball titles, few were as amazing as Saturn’s. The title would bet on wide scenarios and battles of up to three against three simultaneously, with a particular combat system that encompassed most of Dragon Ball Z’s memorable confrontations, covering its different arcs with an extensive roster of characters. Unfortunately, the PlayStation version did not come out of Japan. Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3 The Budokai Tenkaichi Saga was quite the sensation, recreating the battles of Akira Toriyama’s franchise from a 3D perspective with the camera behind the character. Wide scenarios and a wild selection of characters, which in its third installment reached up to 97 fighters, 161 counting their different transformations, numbers that continue to shake any fighting game. Dragon Ball: Origins In 2008, Nintendo DS brought a different proposal to what we were used to in Dragon Ball games: on the one hand, it went back to the origins of the franchise, with Goku when he was still a child and traveled in search of the dragon balls together with Bulma, Krillin and company. Dragon Ball: Origins proposed an adventure in isometric view with exploration, action and a fantastic use of the double screen of the Nintendo DS. Dragon Ball Z: Attack of the Saiyans The authors of the fantastic Xenoblade Chronicles were committed to bringing the franchise to the RPG on Nintendo DS with a challenging title and a careful two-dimensional aesthetic. Attack of the Saiyans covers the history of the series from the appearance of Piccolo to the Saiyan arc, facing Raditz, Nappa and ending with the battle against Vegeta, adopting a turn-based combat system, classic of the genre. Dragon Ball Fighter Z After recalling the era of 16-Bit fighting games, we could say that Dragon Ball Fighter Z is the game we’ve been dreaming of for almost three decades. The veterans of the genre, Arc System Works, manage to materialize a title that manages to replicate some animations and designs to the highest degree of fidelity, but that also stands as a great fighting game on its own merit and beyond the license it gives it Name. Dragon Ball Z Kakarot The CyberConnect 2 game has managed to stand out for its fantastic representation of Dragon Ball Z both in its playable section, as well as in graphics and sound. The game sets itself the ambitious goal of recreating Dragon Ball Z in the most ambitious way possible, with cinematographic scenes that will delight Toriyama fans with a story that even extends the adventures of our characters with some unpublished moments.

