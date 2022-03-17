With the revival of Dragon Ball we get nostalgic: our 7 favorite Goku games

Akira Toriyama’s franchise has brought us great JRPGs, adventures, and of course, a lot of fighting.
Dragon Ball is probably the most popular animated series in Spain. Many of us have grown up screamin’Kamehameha‘ and why not, also some Vital Wave. Most of us we thrill listening to their melodies and singing at the top of their lungs “light, fire, destruction!”. The Serie marked an entire generation and with it they did their games, which in addition to being diverse, have occupied each generation since the anime was released.
Some days ago, Comedy Central announced the return to Spain of the series, covering the first stage of Goku, before the fights in which planets are destroyed and the transformations with colored hair, an arc with Goku as a child that in his day we received differently from as it aired in Japan. this time It will arrive uncensored and with all the scenes that were cut of the original material.
The desire to see Goku, Krillin, Bulma and their friends again has led us to remember some of our favorite games in the franchise. Either because we dedicated hundreds of hours to them in their day or because they surprised us with great changes in their proposal, as if it were a search for the dragon balls, we have set out to find our 7 favorite Dragon Ball games.
We played most of them when they hit the market and many are from times when importing wasn’t that easy, so don’t expect to find gems from Japan like Dragon Ball Z: Shin Butoden, because unfortunately, we never received it. There have been many games that we have liked from the franchise, so many great titles have had to be left out. What are your favorite Dragon Ball games?
