With the risk of latent deportation, Novak Djokovic trained for the second day for the Australian Open

Djokovic trained for the second day in a row after his release (Reuters)

The tennis star Novak Djokovic trained this Tuesday at Melbourne Park, on his second day of freedom and focused on his defense of the Australian Open title despite the fact that he could still be deported for not having been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Serbian athlete, number one in the world rankings, went to the tournament venue hours after winning a legal battle after the cancellation of his visa for procedural reasons. The next day (this Tuesday, January 11) came back for a closed-door workout: only his support team was allowed access to the field Rod Laver.

Nole you don’t want to waste time on your set-up, however, the uncertainty surrounding your case still continues, especially after being the focus of an investigation around the documentation that he presented.

Nole trained behind closed doors, but the Australian government is evaluating deportation (Photo: Reuters)

Aerial footage taken by Australian television from a helicopter showed the nine-time Australian Open winner back in action, less than a week for the first Grand Slam of the year to begin.

Although he tries to make up for the time lost in the four days he spent confined in an immigration detention hotel, Djokovic is aware that he could see his visa revoked again.

The Australian Minister of Immigration, Alex Hawke, is studying exercising its power to deport the tennis player according to a different law, evaluating a medical exemption that Djokovic presented to fly to Melbourne without being vaccinated and the information presented in your visa application.

Regardless, a decision was not expected this Tuesday, according to the Australian Associated Press, after Hawke’s office issued a statement stating that the matter was being considered “in line with due process.”

The tennis player won the trial but awaits the final verdict (Reuters)

The case in question remains under suspicion, although in the last hours a new line of investigation exploded: they analyze whether he lied in documents in which claimed not to have traveled in the 14 days prior to the flight to Australia.

But nevertheless, was recorded playing tennis on the streets of the Serbian capital, Belgrade, on December 25, and training in Spain on December 31, two dates included in that 14-day space. In the form submitted to the Border Force answered “no” to the question about having made previous trips. It should be noted that Djokovic tested positive for coronavirus in the PCR test that was done in Belgrade on December 16.

That is why it is analyzed if the form provides false or misleading information, a felony for which you could receive applicable civil penalties. At the same time, border authorities argued that a contagion in the previous six months only exempts vaccines in cases where the coronavirus caused serious illness.

KEEP READING

The striking inconsistencies in Novak Djokovic’s documentation to enter Australia that fueled the controversy

The ATP ruled on the Djokovic scandal in Australia: “Vaccination is essential to overcome the pandemic”

The reason for the decision to release Novak Djokovic

Nadal reflected on the judicial triumph of Djokovic: “He has every right to participate in the Australian Open”