With the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as the main topic, Vladimir Putin met with the head of the IAEA

Russia received the director of the UN atomic agency, Rafael Grossi, to talk about the Zaporizhzhia plant, requisitioned by Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he was “open to dialogue” with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, located in southern Ukraine and controlled by Russia since March.

“We will gladly discuss all issues of mutual interest, or that give rise to concern, for example, what has to do with the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” Putin said upon receiving the IAEA chief Rafael Grossi. “In any case, we are open to this dialogue,” said the Russian president.

For his part, the Argentine Grossi said he expected “an important conversation” on issues related to “nuclear safety”, and in particular that of the Zaporizhzhia plant. “As you know, I have tried hard to prevent a nuclear accident that would be very harmful in general and in particular in this region”, indicated Grossi.

For months, Moscow and kyiv have accused each other of bombing the facility, which is under Russian control and located near the front line. Last week, Russia formally seized the facilities it had occupied since March, a move condemned by kyiv.

Russia militarily occupies the territory of the plant, and Putin claimed its annexation, as well as that of four Ukrainian regions – Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Lugansk – where referendums condemned by the international community were held.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Tuesday with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi in Saint Petersburg (Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/REUTERS)

The IAEA, which has had observers in that facility since the beginning of September, rejected the Russian appropriation, and continues to regard the Zaporizhzhia power plant as Ukrainian. Shortly before Putin’s meeting with Grossi in Saint Petersburg, the Ukrainian nuclear operator, Energoatom, accused Russia of having “kidnapped” and mistreated Valeri Martiniuk, deputy director general of Human Resources at the Zaporizhzhia plant, and asked the IAEA to guarantee his release.

At the end of the meeting with Putin, the IAEA issued a statement warning that “the situation in the region around the Zaporizhzhia NPP and elsewhere has become increasingly dangerous, precarious and challengingwith frequent military strikes that can also threaten nuclear security.”

“Now more than ever, in these extremely difficult times, a protection zone must be established around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant,” Grossi added, according to the official note.

NUCLEAR RHETORIC

On the other hand, Russia denied on Tuesday that it plans to use nuclear weapons during its military campaign in Ukraine, where the massive bombing of the main Ukrainian cities continued for the second consecutive day. “Once again, it must be made clear that Russia does not threaten anyone with the use of nuclear weapons”, said Sergey Riabkov, Russian deputy foreign minister, in statements to the agency RIA Novosti.

After meeting last week with the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, Grossi stressed that for the IAEA the Zaporizhzhia plant “is a Ukrainian facility” that belongs to Energoatom, the Ukrainian atomic corporation (REUTERS)

Moscow today warned the United States and its allies of the danger of an “uncontrolled escalation” due to their open support for Ukraine. “It is clear that a direct clash with the US and NATO does not serve the interests of Russia. We warn and trust that Washington and other Western capitals are aware of the danger of uncontrolled escalation”, stressed the Russian diplomat.

Riabkov stressed that Moscow’s policy on nuclear containment only contemplates the use of atomic weapons in the case of having reliable information about the launch of ballistic missiles or a nuclear attack or with weapons of mass destruction.

In addition, he added, Russia will resort to these types of weapons in the event of an attack on infrastructures that, if damaged, prevent response actions by the country’s nuclear forces or an attack with conventional weapons. pose an existential threat for the Russian state. Those attacks would have to be directed against the Russian Federation or its allies, for example, Belarus, which has ceded its territory for the “special military operation” in Ukraine.

“Against the background of the events in Ukraine, the United States and the countries dependent on it actively use nuclear rhetoric” and try to present the situation as if Russia is ready to use weapons of mass destruction, Riabkov lamented.

Along the same lines, the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, appealed to the responsibility of those who “constantly speculate about a nuclear war.” “This issue should not be artificially heated,” she stressed on public television.

A man walks near his burnt-out car after the Russian military attack in central kyiv (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

MASSIVE BOMBINGS

After a day of massive bombardments that left a score of dead and serious damage to the Ukrainian civil infrastructure, the Russian Army on Tuesday delivered another barrage of attacks against targets in the neighboring country.

On this occasion, the long-range missiles launched by the Russian aviation and navy targeted military command centers and the Ukrainian energy network, already badly damaged the day before, causing cuts in many of the affected cities. “The objective of the attack has been achieved. All the indicated facilities have been hit,” said Igor Konashenkov, a Russian military spokesman.

Russian attacks with allegedly high-precision weapons caused extensive damage to schools, cultural and administrative buildings, especially in the Ukrainian capital, kyiv.

In addition to promising that Putin will be held accountable for the “atrocities” committed in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden promised his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelensky, the supply of anti-missile batteries in a telephone conversation.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

Keep reading:

The bombing of Ukrainian civilians has exacerbated Russian nationalists, who are calling on Putin for more attacks.

Vladimir Putin will meet with Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kazakhstan to discuss the situation in Ukraine

Russia’s attack across Ukraine may mark the start of a new chapter in the war