With these websites you can know the state of the beaches: find out if you can take a dog, if it is open and more

With the arrival of summer, one of the main activities that can be sought is going to the beach. But sometimes you can have doubts about which one to go to, especially when you are going to go to another autonomous community or province for vacations and that you don’t know. In this case, the internet can again act as a source of wisdom and have a lot of information through different pages about the beach that you are finally going to be able to go to.

Despite the fact that a few years ago the Ministry of Ecological Transition had a website that grouped all the beaches in Spain with their basic information. But now this website not availableand you have to opt for each of the pages that each regional government makes available to be able to discover new beaches, and consult their most relevant information on activities that can be done or quality certificates.

Andalusia

The Andalusian government makes available to users a web page that has a large amount of information to go to the beach safely. Specifically, you can view the different beaches that are available. By clicking on each of these, you have a really extensive information window. Among this you can know if they are accessible for the disabled, and even if it is open or closed. In the event that there is a red flag, it will also be reflected on this interactive map.





Beyond the beaches, there is also information on very specific locations found around these beaches. Specifically, Police posts, but also hospitals or pharmacies. In this way you will have everything you need to be able to safely go sightseeing in these locations.

Asturias

The Turismo Asturias website has a large database that is aimed at showing the best beaches for users following specific parameters. At first, the search engine allows you to choose those services that interest you the most, such as admits animals, has a blue flag or surfing is allowed. By activating these filters at the bottom you will see a large list with all the beaches that are available and that meet these requirements. When you click on each of them, their location will be displayed, as well as general data on their status.





cantabria

The Cantabria Tourism website integrates a search engine to be able to identify the main beaches in your community. It allows you to search for it by specific area, but also filtering the services that anyone may be interested in. By accessing each of the beach tiles, you can show parking information, slope and even the type of sand. This will ensure that you always have all the data to choose from.





Catalonia

Platges.cat is the website that will provide all the necessary data on the beaches of Catalonia, with an interface that is quite pleasant. The search engine that is found allows you to enter the coast you want to visit, and also the type of beach. Here enter the beaches of dogs, natural nudists, semi-urban… In each card of the beach a description is displayed, as well as the exact location to arrive safely. Also, good feedback can be found with the built-in comment system.





Valencian Community

On the website of the Valencian Community there is a section dedicated to all the beaches on the coast with an integrated search engine. it gets done a lot emphasis on quality certificates who can be counted on and also to the accessibility of the beach. In each of the beach files you can find really relevant data such as access to the pages of the municipalities where these beaches are located, since more data and quick access to their status can be found here.





Galicia

The website of the Xunta de Galicia offers prominence to the estuaries and beaches found in Galicia. In each of the categories that are found you can choose the beach that may interest you the most in the interactive map. In this case, this website is really useful because you can end up designing your own trip by adding the beaches that you want to visit or the estuaries that you may like the most when you view the photographs that can be found.





Balearic Islands

Platges de Balears brings together all the beaches of Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera. Initially, it allows you to choose any of the islands to see the best valued beaches first. In each of these is the information on the state of the flag, but also the occupation. This is information that is updated practically in real time. But if you are a person from this community, you will also be able to search directly by population.





Canary Islands

The Canary Island tourism website allows you to take a tour of all the beaches on the coast, being able to choose different parameters to filter. Specifically, you can choose the island, the municipality, the type of beach and also the color of the sand. In each of the files you can see the length, the services, if you allow pets and also if there is a nudist area. Plus, direct access to Google Maps means you never get lost getting there again.





Region of Murcia

The Murcia website allows all the pages that can be found in the Region to be filtered by different parameters. Each of them can be found loaded with photographs, as well as a large amount of information about each other. a safe beach, it has safety standards and even its location. This same page also allows you to plan the entire trip that is going to be made through the community, adding the beaches and any other type of plan that you want to make.





Basque Country

Finally, you can find the website of the Basque Country, which has a search engine to differentiate the areas where you want to go to the beach, but also the town or type of beach where you want to go. In each file, in addition to the location or photographs by users, the length and activities that can be performedr like Surfing.