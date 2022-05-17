With these WhatsApp tricks we can hide when we are writing in the application: this is how we can take advantage of them

When we write to a person or in a group on WhatsApp, people can see if we are writing at that moment or not. This is something useful, because you can know if the person is going to answer the message soon or not. Nevertheless, for many it is also a function that violates our privacy.

In this article we wanted to review all the options we have at our fingertips to hide the notification of when we are writing in the application and thus think carefully about what we want to say.

Disconnect from the network on our computer or mobile





Although it is a somewhat exaggerated option, the truth is that it works. And it is that if we activate the airplane mode of our computer or telephone, we will not have a connection, so we can write quietly without other people noticing that we are doing it.

Disconnecting from our WiFi network is also something that works. The idea with this option is to disconnect from the Internet when we want to write and reconnect once the message is ready. However, even if it works, there are methods that are less annoying.

Reply via notifications





If we have WhatsApp notifications active, we have the possibility of responding from them and without having to enter the app. This, in addition to being faster, also offers us the possibility of writing without the ‘Writing…’ message appearing.

The only requirement for this is to have notifications active, something that can be annoying in crowded groups. However, this feature is currently only available for mobile devices.

Write from the WhatsApp widget on Android





Android users have it a little easier to write on WhatsApp without this intrusive message appearing. To do this, all you have to do is add whatsapp widget on home screen of your Android phone.

To add the widget, you just have to press and hold anywhere on the home screen where there are no applications involved and add the WhatsApp widget. Once added, any message that we answer from the widget will be external to the applicationand therefore, the “Writing…” message will not appear.

Via a third-party mobile app





If we decide to install an external app that performs this function for us, we can use DirectChat or similar. This type of application extends the functions of the notifications that appear on the phone. In this way, it would be like a different way to reply to messages through notificationsonly that we will have in our hands a multitude of customization options for these notifications.

Without the need to open any app and with this application installed, any WhatsApp notification will appear large, practically as if we were inside the app. When replying through the notification, the “Typing…” message will not appear, as mentioned before.