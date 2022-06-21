With this INE map you can find out in which Spanish province you live the longest and in which you live the least: this is how life expectancy looks

Life expectancy in recent decades has increased considerably. Formerly, people they died relatively young, with forty or fifty years, due to the few advances that existed in medicine and also the general quality of life. But although it is considerably high right now, it varies depending on the region of Spain due to a large number of factors.

In case you have never heard this term, it is defined as the average number of years a person lives in a particular geographic location. It is a really important value to be able to determine if the quality of life is increasing or, on the contrary, it is being reduced and therefore people die much sooner.

The INE periodically provides data

In Spain, the National Institute of Statistics is responsible for collecting the date on which it occurred from all the death reports over the course of a year. In addition, the Contrast with the province in which the death occurred in order to finally offer an average result in each of these geographical locations. This is also added to the national average that can be obtained.





All these data are finally collected on a map that can be found on the INE website where detail all these life expectancies. Likewise, below we leave you a completely interactive map with which simply passing over the province in question you will see the average age of death.

At a first glance, and through the color pattern itself, it can be seen how in the north of Spain there is a much higher life expectancy than in the south. Although it also always remains above 70 years of age. If you are curious, you should know that Ceuta has the lowest average age with 78.16 years. But the opposite happens in Salamancawhich reaches the highest life expectancy with 84.74 years.

In addition to these data, in the INE you can find many other really interesting data related to the demographic evolution of the country, of a specific province and even of a town. Keep in mind that they are in charge of the census of the entire population, and that is why it is ideal for any curious person who wants to discover data that no one else knows.