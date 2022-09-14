With this interactive NASA website we can travel to any planet in the solar system from home: this is what we can see

NASA has a very complete website where we can find all kinds of information regarding its major projects. In addition, it is also a good place to learn about astronomy and physics, as it offers useful interactive tools with which to learn more about the universe.

Now the agency has updated its ‘Eyes on the Solar System’ website, an interactive website where you can learn about the solar system, its planets, and orbiting satellites. In her we can travel to any planet from home and make use of a good number of tools to follow the behavior of the stars that orbit around the Sun.

An interactive website to learn

The first thing we see when entering the web is an extended view of the entire solar system, showing the orbits of each planet and satellite, and the Sun in the center of everything. Here we can enlarge the view, change the perspective, or modify the appearance of the view with various layer filters, among other things.





By default, all the elements that make up the solar system are in the same position as they are in reality when visiting the page. Nevertheless, we can change the speed of timegoing forwards or backwards to know the trajectory of the planets and satellites.

Along with this interactive view of the solar system, the web also offers several stories in relation to its great projectsusing the view of the solar system itself to offer us a visual aid of what they tell us.

The truth is that the website works better than expected, with fluid transitions and ultimately a great tool to learn about various aspects of our solar system. Also, the tool allows to simulate the landing of a space vehicle of NASA as the Perseverance or the Rover.

The web works for both desktop and mobileand we may very well see an update on it soon when the Artemis I mission kicks off later this month.