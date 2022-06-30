With this map you can see the price of gasoline around you in real time and at a glance: ideal for filling up the tank

Currently the price of gasoline and diesel has reached historic highs that we never expected to see. Overcoming the psychological barrier of two euros has made filling the tank of a car or truck a great expense for any driver. This means that you have to constantly look for where it is cheaper, and the truth is that on the internet you can find many tools to know where to refuel.

It is a reality that there is a great fluctuation in fuel prices, and you can’t rely on always going to the same gas station because it will not always be the cheapest. To have price information at a glance, you can use the many maps or applications that are on the net to have exact price information.

Check where gasoline is cheaper near you

In this case, we are going to focus on an interactive map from Datadista that has great advantages over others. To make use of it, you simply have to access its website and you will see that in the upper part you can find different types of fuel. Simply choose the one that interests you the most so that it is represented on the map with the color scale.





At first you will see how the map shows the whole of Spain, but by moving yourself with the mouse you will have to search for your province or municipality to have a perimeter from where you live enough to cover several gas stations. In this map with a dark background you will see at a glance several points that have different colors.

Each of these dots represents a different gas station. By clicking on each of these, you will be able to consult important information such as the name, the schedule and also the price of each of the fuels. Keep in mind that in these cases the government discount is not appliedso you will have to discount it mentally to get an idea of ​​what you will be charged.





But to avoid clicking on all the gas stations to see the price, the website integrates a color scale. In this case, the points in more reddish colors represents the gas stations that have the price of the chosen fuel well above the average for the area. By contrast, the more grayish or white points are those that have the price below of the average

Keep in mind that this is information that it is updated daily. It is in tune with the data on the website of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, which is responsible in this case for controlling these prices and uploading them to its database.