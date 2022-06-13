With this new Google Earth website you can see how the environment of your street or the place you choose has changed over the years

Google has a large number of tools aimed at being able to offer the necessary resources to the population to supply curiosity or carry out different investigations, such as Google Earth. This is what they are pursuing with their latest incorporation baptized as Dynamic World, which allows see the evolution of the whole earth. This is achieved thanks to a series of resources obtained with satellites that are constantly capturing images of the globe.

This tool is aimed at satisfying the curiosity of anyone who wants to see the evolution of the earth in specific years. But mainly its use lies in scientists and NGOs that need to have a monitoring and mapping of all the dynamic landscapes that can be found.

Visualizing how the Earth is changing in real time

When accessing Dynamic World, you will have a browser that we encourage you to try with different locations such as Spain. At the moment, a map of the entire selected territory will be loaded accompanied by a series of colors that are detailed in the legend at the bottom. For example, in the case of having a green part, it corresponds to landscapes full of trees, but if it is red, it means that there are constructions. This information, as we have previously commented, is updating practically in real time and with a resolution of up to 10 meters.

This fact means specifically that each pixel represents an area of ​​10 meters and it will be in this way colored with the greatest possible precision. But what is really important in this case is not only to see if your country or your city has many green areas. The interesting thing is to make a comparison of data to check the ecological progression that has existed in this case in a specific field.





For example, when there has been a natural disaster such as a fire, you can see through satellite images the impact it has had on the environment. But also later it will be possible to see the evolution that has been had with the aim of observing how the flora is recovering everything that has been lost with a natural disaster. And this can be explained the other way around, since seeing how a part of the land has been destroyed after a fire can give you an idea of ​​everything that has ended up being lost.

The dates that can be entered can be really spaced. This is because thanks to the large amount of satellite information with which the database has, it is easy to see a real evolution of an entire country. Therefore, we encourage you to make regular consultations if you want to satisfy your curiosity about whether the biosphere around you is expanding the different flora, or if, on the contrary, it is destroying even more around you.