With this trick they have managed to run modern applications in Windows XP: so you can use it with Chrome 102

For the fans of older versions of Windows who insist on continuing to use them even though they no longer have official support from Microsoft, it can be really difficult to find software installable on their computers. And let's not talk about using modern software, released several years after those Windows… something fundamental, in the case of browsers, to display most modern websites.





And yet right now as we speak there are users running Google Chrome 102 (a software released last May) on computers running Windows XP (an operating system released in 2001 and unsupported for 8 years now). How is that possible?

This achievement revolves around a project called One Core APIbased on ReactOS, the ‘open source’ attempt to clone Windows from scratch, seeking binary compatibility with Windows Server 2003. The project has been in the ‘alpha’ phase for 24 years, but its progress translates into ramifications like this one, a library of software that allows us to extend the capabilities of running software from older versions of Windowss.

It does so with many limitations still, of course (it is not possible to install extensions in Chrome using this method, for example), but that should not be the finger that prevents us from seeing the moon: the mere fact of that a 2022 version of the leading browser on the market can run on Windows XP is a huge achievement.

How to run Chrome 102 on my Windows XP computer?

If you are asking them how to reproduce this achievement on our own installation of Windows XPthe truth is that it turns out to be (relatively) simple:

We must have a Windows XP installation with all the updates released at the time by Microsoft.

released at the time by Microsoft. Must ‘hack’ our installation following these steps? so that Windows XP thinks it is ‘Windows XP Embedded’ a special version of the operating system that continued to be supported (and therefore updated) until April 2019. Do this (and the next steps) only if you know what you’re doing and you are not afraid to kill the installation of Windows XP.

open Windows Update install any updates that appear.

Access the One-Core-API-Binaries repository and download the latest version. Unzip and install the various components in the following order: Base Installer > New Installer (Additional DLLs) > D3d Installer > API-SET Installer > App Compat > Kernel Update.

and download the latest version. Unzip and install the various components in the following order: Base Installer > New Installer (Additional DLLs) > D3d Installer > API-SET Installer > App Compat > Kernel Update. Download this version of oleacc.dll coming from a 32-bit Windows Vista and place it in the ‘System32’ folder (be sure to rename the original file to ‘oleacc.dll.old’ first).

Copy Chrome files from another computer in which it is already installed (the web installer will not work) and paste them on the XP computer’s hard drive.

in which it is already installed (the web installer will not work) and paste them on the XP computer’s hard drive. Run the Chrome browser with the flag –no-sandbox (by altering the path of the shortcut or running it from the command line).

(by altering the path of the shortcut or running it from the command line). Cross your fingers.

Done.

Via | Reddit