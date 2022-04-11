With this useful shortcut you can use the complete speed test hidden in macOS: measure your Internet without using a browser or apps

A few months ago we talked about how macOS Monterey hid in its entrails a speed test that we could run from Terminal. Just by executing the command networkQuality the system showed the results of upload and download speed along with other interesting variables.

What with Shortcuts we can now automate the execution of Terminal commandsthe Automation April account has created and shared a simple shortcut that allows you to do the speed test without having to open the console, type anything or open the browser.





Shortcuts can run shell commands without having to open Terminal. Inspired by this tweet by @lukeholderhere's a two action shortcut to test your Mac's network connection:

This is how the SpeedCheck shortcut works

From this iCloud link we can install the shortcut on our system. Opening the link from Microsoft Edge or Chrome I have problems, so the ideal is to open it from Safari, which will be the browser that allows us to download it without problems.

Once added to our Shortcuts app, we only have to press the ‘Play’ button. Being the first time, it will ask us for permissions to execute scripts with Terminal. When doing so and finishing the test, we will receive something like this:





In a few seconds, we will have these very complete results. The test targets Apple servers, so the results may differ from typical Ookla or Fast.org tests. Furthermore, unlike those tests, here the download and upload speed are measured simultaneously, which saturates the router much more. If you want the test to be traditional, in the sense that it measures down first and then up, you can edit the shortcut by adding this networkQuality -s





And this would be the result of executing the command like this. As we see, the upload speed grows a lot compared to the previous capture.



Traditional speed test, with first upload and then download.

The most interesting thing is that by dragging the shortcut to the ‘Menu bar’ section of the Shortcuts sidebar we can always execute it with one click, since it will appear as a direct access next to our clock, WiFi, etc.