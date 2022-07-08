With three Argentine teams and five Brazilians, this is how the Copa Libertadores quarter-final matches remained

The eight best teams of the Copa Libertadores 2022 have already been defined

This Thursday the last round of 16 match of the Libertadores Cup and in this way the table of the quarterfinals was completed. In this instance, only Brazilian and Argentine clubs remain, which exposes the superiority of these two countries over the rest after the eliminations of Cerro Porteño, Libertad, Emelec and Deportes Tolima.

The duel that closed this stage was that of Students y Fortaleza that after 1 to 1 in Brazil ended with triumph for the Leon by 3-0left the key with a 4-1 aggregate and allowed the cast from La Plata to qualify for the next instance where they will seek to continue advancing to achieve their fifth consecration in the contest.

Estudiantes de La Plata qualified for the quarterfinals after eliminating Fotaleza with a 4-1 aggregate

The Pinch of Ricardo Zielinskiwho had qualified first in their area, is the third Argentine cast to access this stage and will face Atlético Paranaense. In addition, if he continues to advance, he will meet another Brazilian in the semifinals since they will collide on that side of the draw Atletico Mineirowho beat 2-1 on aggregate against Emelecand the great candidate and two-time champion of the contest, palm treeswhich swept 8-0 to Cerro Porteno.

In the other side, Velez Sarsfieldwho gave the bump by leaving on the way the River Plate of Marcelo Gallardo, will play against workshops. The team from Cordoba reached this instance for the first time in its history at the hands of the Portuguese Pedro Caixinha, after having won 3-1 against Colón in the global.

Santaigo Cáseres, from Vélez Sarsfield, celebrates with several of his teammates while several River Plate players gather after the Copa Libertadores round of 16 match between the two teams at the Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 6, 2022 (REUTERS / Agustín Marcarian)

The winner of that confrontation will play the semifinal against the winner of Corinthians (which won on penalties against Boca Juniors) vs. Flamengo, another of the great contenders. The Rio de Janeiro club, finalist of the last edition and champion in 2019, has just crushed Deportes Tolima 8-1 and has a squad full of stars such as Gustavo Hernique, Rodrigo Caio, Everton Ribeiro, David Luiz, Gabriel Barboza, Giorgian de Arrascaeta and the brand new reinforcement Arturo Vidal.

Brazil He is the great ruler of the continent. The last three editions featured champions from that country and the last two finals were also staged by their clubs. The last Argentine to win the trophy was River Plate in 2018 when he won against Boca Juniors and to go back to a winner who is not from Brazil or Argentina, you have to travel until 2016, when National Athletic of Colombia celebrated against Valley Independent from Ecuador.

Led by the Portuguese Pedro Caixinha, Talleres de Córdoba advanced to the phase after beating Colón 3-1 on aggregate

The first legs of the quarterfinals of the Libertadores Cup they will be played in the week of August 3 and the rematches in the week of August 10. The exact days and times are yet to be defined. It should be remembered that those who reach the semifinals of the tournament will win a prize of USD 2 million (which is accumulated to what they have already been reaping). The champion will rise in total with USD 25 million.

THIS IS THE TABLE OF THE LIBERTADORES CUP:

