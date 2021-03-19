With three electrifying crosses, the quarterfinals of the Champions League were raffled

The crosses of the quarterfinals of the Champions League were defined (REUTERS)

An unusual draw for the Champions League quarter-finals took place this morning in Nyon, Switzerland. Without the presence of Lionel Messi (Barcelona) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) for the first time in 16 years, the pairings between the best eight teams on the European continent are known. Bayern Münich (current champions), Real Madrid, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Porto, the survivors.

In this way, the race to raise the longed-for Orejona It was left in the hands of three English clubs, two German, one Spanish, one French and one Portuguese. The only ones who do not know what it is to win this competition are the French (they reached the final in the last edition) and the Citizens.

The path that each institution must travel to reach the final was also defined. It is worth remembering that in this instance there were no restrictions or impediments to matchmaking.

QUARTER FINALS:

Bayern Munich (Alemania) -Paris Saint Germain (Francia)

Manchester City (England) -Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Real Madrid (Spain) -Liverpool (England)

Porto (Portugal) -Chelsea (England)

Dates:

Outbound: April 6 and 7

Return: April 13 and 14

SEMIFINALS:

During the ceremony the semifinal crosses were also defined (REUTERS)

Bayern Munich o Paris Saint Germain vs. Manchester City o Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid o Liverpool vs. Porto o Chelsea

Dates:

Outbound: April 27 and 28

Return: May 4 and 5

THE FINAL:

Istanbul’s Ataturk, the stage that will host the long-awaited Champions League final

The two best teams in this edition of the Champions League will meet on May 29 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium (Istanbul, Turkey).

PSG-Bayern Munich, a reissue of the 2020 Lisbon final (REUTERS)

One of the most compelling duels will be the one that will face the finalists of the last edition in Lisbon. Hans-Dieter Flick’s Bayern Munich are going through a great present by leading the Bundesliga. The Teutons come to this instance after winning Group A comfortably (they faced Atlético Madrid, Salzburg and Lokomotiv) and then eliminating Lazio of Italy with a 6-2 aggregate. They are undefeated and with a Robert Lewandowski in a state of grace.

Opposite are the Gauls, who liked the change of coach. Now, under the command of the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, they will look for the great pending issue of the institution. They have a squad full of figures, such as Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, Keylor Navas, Ángel Di María and Mauro Icardi.

El Manchester City is on behalf of Borussia Dortmund de Erling Haaland (REUTERS / Bernadett Szabo)

This tournament is the great obsession of the Citizens, a club that has been investing large sums of money in their teams. Unlike other editions, Pep Guardiola’s men arrive as one of the main candidates, being leaders of the Premier League, winning Group C (Porto, Olympiakos and Olympique Marseille) and then leaving Borussia Monchengladbach on the road.

In the quarterfinals they will meet another Teutonic cast. Borussia Dortmund, although they appear in fifth place in the local tournament, are excited to hit the hand of their young attackers Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland (top scorer of the tournament, with 10 goals). They were first in Group F (Lazio, Brujas and Zenit) and eliminated Sevilla of Spain in the round of 16.

UEFA promotes the clash between Real Madrid and Liverpool with the figures of Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah (UEFA)



Although his present is not the best, Real Madrid should never be considered dead, and even less in this competition (he is the top winner, with 13 Orejonas in his showcases). They suffered to win Group B (Borussia Monchengladbach, Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter) and then won against Atalanta of Italy.

On his way now he will cross another “cupbearer” club, but which is not going through its best moment: Liverpool. Those of Jurgen Kloop are far from their best version and appear outside the qualifying positions to international tournaments in the Premier League. However, his roster full of figures makes him a rival to respect. They stayed with Group D (Atalanta, Ajax and Midtjylland) and then smoothly beat RB Leipzig with a 2-0 double.

Chelsea has just left Atlético Madrid on the road. Now he will run into Porto, who gave the surprise by taking Juventus out of Cristiano Ronaldo (REUTERS / David Klein)

Chelsea, since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, has not known defeat (they have not lost for 14 games – on January 19, against Leicester -) and has just eliminated the tough Atlético Madrid from Cholo Simeone. Before he stayed with Group E, which he shared with Seville, Krasnodar and Rennes.

Porto, although it won the Champions League in 1987 and 2004, is considered Cinderella in this instance. They advanced as second to City in Group C and then surprised by eliminating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus.

