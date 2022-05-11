With three games, the group stage of the League Cup was closed: this is how the positions remained

The first phase of the championship comes to an end with three games

The Professional League Cup It already has defined the eight teams that managed to survive the cut and that this week will play the quarterfinals. But to close the first phase of the contest, this Monday they played three pending matches that decided the final positions, that in the second half of the year they can be fundamental for the classification to international events as well as for the descents that return at the end of this 2022.

CENTRAL CORDOBA 3-3 LANUS

Central Cordoba y Lanus tied 3-3 and delivered a great game in Santiago del Estero. They are two of the three located in the last placements of the Zone Band they couldn’t get out of the bottom of the table at the close of the Professional League Cup. The goals were scored by Renzo Lopez, Nicolas Linares and Alejandro Lopez for the Railway, while Ignatius Malcorra, Diego Braghieri and Jose Lopez they converted for the Garnet.

From the start, the Ferroviario showed his credentials and wanted to open the scoring and he got it after five minutes after a luxury of John Cross Kaprof that from rabona opened to the left Alexander Lopez whose precise center reached the head of Renzo López who scored the first

The people from Santiago went for more and continued to press on the maroon field and at 14 minutes they extended their lead with a right foot from outside the box. Nicholas Linares.

The game was intense and Lanús regained possession and began to get closer and at 26 minutes Ignatius Malcorra He got the discount with a nice goal after hitting him to place.

Although the locals did not stay and in the epilogue of the first half they reached the third through a penalty kick from Alexander Martinezat 48 minutes.

At the beginning of the complement Lanús attacked again and at 51 minutes Diego Braghieri reduced the differences and the Garnet got within range. Two minutes later Jose Lopez reached equality for the set in charge of Miguel Almiron.

It was a vibrant game that Central Córdoba and Lanús delivered and an incentive after a poor season for both teams in the regular phase of the League Cup.

Formations:

Estadio: Alfred Terrera.

Referee: Silvio Trucco

TV: TNT Sports.

COLON 1-2 VELEZ

Velez Sarsfield beat Colon 2-1 in Santa Fe and said goodbye in a way after the irregular campaign of both teams in the Professional League Cup. The meeting of the date 14 corresponding to the Zone B was played at the Brigadier General Estanislao López stadium, and the goals were converted by Abiel Osorio y Lucas Janson for the Fort, while Ramon Wanchope Abila gave the Sabalero partial equality, but then he missed a penalty.

El Fortín took the lead from the locker room with a goal from Abiel Osorio at 4 minutes, when the striker was able to capture the rebound and finish from the right and low, in his official debut as a starter.

However, the Sabalero went to look for the tie and was Ramon Abilawhich he defined with a good left foot, but the judge received the call from the VAR and in the analysis it was determined that Wanchope was ahead.

Later, Colón did not find the way to capture equality and Vélez had more clarity and his best credential was the youth Julian Fernandez (18 years old) in the middle of the court.

In the second half, Sabalero went out looking for a tie and captured it after a precise pass from Lucas Beltran for Wanchope Ábila that with a swagger he fought her inside the area and with his left foot he sent her into the goal. It was the third goal of the former Boca Juniors and Huracán in the Santa Fe team.

But in Colón’s best moment came the second goal from Vélez with a good definition of Lucas Janson who received on the left and put the second for the visitor.

Already in the last stretch of the match the local went for the tie and was close with a shot on the crossbar. But immediately afterwards Beltrán was fouled inside the area and Luis Lobo Medina scored a penalty. Again Ábila had the chance, but he wasted it throwing the ball over the crossbar.

Vélez got a good win and against Colón. Both teams in the previous tournament were up for more, but did not meet their expectations and did not advance to the second round.

Formations:

Estadio: Brigadier General Estanislao López.

Referee: Luis Lobo Medina.

TV: Public TV, ESPN and ESPN Premium.

BANFIELD 1-1 ATHLETIC TUCUMÁN

Banfield drew 1-1 at home against Atlético Tucumán in the last match of the group stage of the Professional League Cup and came up empty-handed in both the local tournament and the Copa Sudamericana. A famished season finale had the Drill, which began this process with great vigor with Diego Dabove as coach, being in the batch of qualified for the quarterfinals of the Professional League Cup and beating him in the debut in the South American no less. than the Brazilian Santos. But as the games went by, irregularity won him over and he declined in both competitions, until finishing eighth in Zone A of the League Cup with 19 points, six behind the fourth-placed team in the final phase of the competition, Argentinos Juniors. And in the South American, after that initial victory he fell in the next three games and now his chances of qualifying as first in his group are practically insurmountable.

On the other hand, Atlético Tucumán went through an inverse process, since until the arrival of coach Lucas Pusineri it was increasingly at the bottom of the relegation average table, but after his arrival the team improved in its collective game and therefore Fewer can make it to this week-long break before heading back to preseason a little more relieved. And all this translated into this match where Banfield started as if to “eat” its rival, taking the lead in the 6th minute with a great goal from Agustín Urzi, but averaging the complement and when it was inferior to its rival, Atlético Tucumán took it He equalized fairly with a good overflow from the left by Joaquín Pereyra and his center back that captain Luciano Lollo ended up sending to the bottom of his own goal. The complaints of the Banfilo fans were then undeniable and the “let them all go…” resonated strongly for the first time on the final day of the local season for their team.

Formations:

Banfield: Facundo Cambeses; Emmanuel Colonel, Alexander Maciel, Luciano Lollo and Ian Escobar; Julian Palacios, Alexander Cabrera, Giuliano Galoppo and Augustin Urzi; Jeremiah Perales and Darius Cvitanich. DT: Diego Dabove.

Atletico Tucuman: Nicholas Campisi; Bruno Bianchi, Manuel Capasso and Gabriel Risso Patron; Cyrus Rius, Leonardo Heredia, William Acosta, Joaquin Pereyra and Ramiro Ruiz Rodriguez; August Lotti and Christian Menendez. DT: Lucas Pusineri.

Estadio: Florence Alone.

Referee: Nicholas Lamolina.

TV: TNT Sports.

