With three goals from Lewandowski, Bayern Munich thrashed RB Salzburg 7-1 and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League

The Bayern Munich stomped on the Allianz Arena and crushed 7-1 RB Salzburg to seal your ticket with authority to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. His rival will come out of the draw to be held on March 18. The set of Nagelsmann featured an unstoppable Robert Lewandowski and showed why his team is one of the top contenders to win the trophy.

The match opened at 12 minutes and as expected it went through Lewandowski. The Polish Sunday with a category one center to the area and when turning on his axis to face the goal was shot down by Maximilian Woeber In the area. The referee awarded a penalty and the experienced gunner changed the shot for a goal with a cross shot.

Until that moment, the visiting team had shown a great version and had even had a very clear opportunity in a counterattack that the Argentine Capaldo he could not define when he reached the penalty spot at speed and was blocked by an opponent when he finished off the goal. But against a giant like Bayern you cannot forgive any opportunity.

At 21 minutes, Lewandowski marked the 2 a 0. The striker was brought down again in the box by wober and, with a crossed definition, he widened the difference for Bayern, who a minute later, celebrated again. In a counterattack led to tumbles and thanks to a series of rebounds, Müller He was able to filter the perfect pass for the run of the Polish striker hand in hand, who when he was going to step into the area he met the goalkeeper Kohn. The goalkeeper was very quick to get to the ball first but when he rejected it, it hit the body of Lefthit the post and fell again to the Polish gunner who pushed him into the line for the 3 a 0.

Thomas Müller was once again one of the figures of Bayern Munich (Reuters)

The high pressure gave the fourth goal to the local team thanks to a high recovery of Coman before an inexplicable departure from Camara. The winger stole and opened fast for Gnabrywho with spaces on the right got into the area and shook to overcome the goalkeeper’s weak response and made it 4-0 in just half an hour of play.

At halftime, the salzburg he put in three changes to look for at least an emotional reaction from his team, but before 10 minutes of the complement he already lost 5-0. Was Thomas Müller The one who appeared as a center forward to turn towards his less skillful leg, thus leaving his mark on the way, and unsheathing a left-footed cross shot at the door of the area to extend the advantage in favor of the German team.

The Austrian team was able to discount at least 25 minutes into the second half after a great collective action that allowed Kjaergaard arrive free from the left and define, with a high left foot, to leave nailed to News and put the 1-5.

That much seemed to wake up again the beast that had fallen asleep. That’s how they appeared Müller again and Sané to widen the difference to 7-1, in a display of power by the German team, which is one of the great candidates to win the Champions League.

The draw for the quarter-finals will take place on Friday 18 March at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. There the path to the grand final will also be defined.

Formations:

Referee: Clement Turpin (Francia).

Stadium: Allianz Arena in Munich.

