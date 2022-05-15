With two goals from Lionel Messi, PSG thrashed Montpellier in Ligue 1

Lionel Messi y Kylian Mbappé once again showed the full potential of the Paris Saint Germain with them together on a playing field: thrashed Montpellier 4-0 in it Mosson Stadium in the duel corresponding to the penultimate date of Ligue 1 that the team from the French capital has already won. How many? two of the Moneyone from Ángel Di María and another from Mbappé from a penalty.

The cast commanded by Mauricio Pochettino began to quickly resolve the conflict that the owner of the house could pose. The oiled connection between Messi and Mbappé began to bear fruit already five minutes when the Frenchman played the penalty spot, Di María let it pass and Leo defined the goal.

After a quarter of an hour, the same formula again: Kylian pulled out a delicious three-finger pass From the left sector of the field, Messi surprised the defense by going back and went hand in hand with the goalkeeper to dribble him towards the goal.

* Lionel Messi’s second goal

Mbappe was again party to the third about half an hour when he threw a center that, after a bad rival clearance, ended up at the far post for the solo entry of the Video: an unattainable shoe from the Argentine decreed the third.

* Ángel Di María’s goal for 3-0

The figure of French football was in charge of generating and putting the fourth goal after a penalty that they did when they were ten minutes into the second stage.

It should be noted that PSG cried champion on matchday 34 when tied with Lens. At a closing date of the tournament, which will be on the Princes Park in front of Metz next weekend, the combined from the French capital adds 83 units product of 25 wins and 8 draws, allowing it to edge out Olympique Marseille (68) and Monaco (68) by a wide margin. Montpellier, already saved from relegation, also has no chance of fighting for entry to an international cup.

As the final show for PSG draws near, all eyes will be on the team’s future. Mbappé has not yet defined where he will continue his career considering that his contract ends in the middle of the season and has an offer Real Madrid. At the same time, the Argentine Pochettino seems to have the hours numbered as technical director with several names sounding like substitutes, including that of his compatriot Marcelo Gallardo from River Plate. Also on the radar are the surnames of Zinedine Zidanethe German Joachim Löw and the italian Thiago Motta.

Formations:

Montpellier: Bertaud; Souquet, Esteve, Thuler, Ristic, Cozza, Ferri, Chotard, Mollet, Delaye and Mavididi. DT: Olivier Dall’Oglio

PSG: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Juan Bernat; Marco Verratti, Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. DT: Mauricio Pochettino.

Estadio: Mosson Stadium

Television: ESPN Extra

Positions table: