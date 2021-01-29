With two new teams, the 2021 season of the LMB will start on May 20

(Foto: Twitter/LigaMexBeis)

After the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) left Mexico without the “king of sports” during 2020, the Mexican Baseball League (LMB) already gave the calendar for season 2021.

Through a statement on social networks, the league reported that it will start the next May 20th and will end in its regular stage on August 5, where a total of 594 games.

To the Playoffs from the LMB will arrive the best six teams from the North Zone and six from the South Zone, which will be defined based on the percentage of wins and losses; In the event of a tie, direct confrontations and the race differential will be used as a second option. All final series will be under the format to win 4 of 7 games.

Primer Playoff: Saturday August 7 to Sunday August 15 (in case of extending to seven games).

Zone Series: Tuesday, August 17 to Wednesday, August 25 (in case of extending to seven games).

Championship Series: Friday, August 27 to Saturday, September 4 (in case of extending to seven games).

King’s Series: Monday, September 6 to Tuesday, September 14 (in case of extending to seven games).

The LMB also announced the incorporation of two new teams for this campaign: Veracruz Eagle, after his disappearance in 2017, as well as the debut of the Mariachis of Guadalajara, who will give baseball to Perla Tapatia all year long since the Charros from Jalisco They play in the Mexican Pacific League (LMP).

In this sense, 16 teams that will make up the LMB contest in 2021 are: Lions of Yucatán, Pirates of Campeche, Tigres of Quintana Roo, Olmecas of Tabasco, El Águila of Veracruz, Red Devils of Mexico, Warriors of Oaxaca, Pericos of Puebla, Generals of Durango, Mariachis de Guadalajara, Algodoneros de Unión Laguna, Bravos de León, Saraperos de Saltillo, Rieleros de Aguascalientes, Toros de Tijuana and Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos.

Horacio de la Vega, Executive President of the LMB, said in an interview with Record, that although the lack of stadium public made the development of the 2020 season unsustainable, today it is possible thanks to various financial adjustments and the light of hope that is glimpsed on the horizon with the arrival of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines.

We couldn’t afford to cancel the season again. I think there are many questions that help, about what has happened, about the progress made with vaccines, hopefully the part of the Covid as such little by little, although we are at a critical stage, but hopefully it will decline in May.

De la Vega explained that the league together with the team owners meticulously drew up a plan with operational adjustments in order to have greater efficiency in your operating expenses and with that austerity the development of competition can be paid for without jeopardizing the quality of the show. It is expected that with the postponement of the start of the contest until May, there will be a greater possibility of having gauges between 20 and 30 percent capacity in the stands.

“We are facing an obviously atypical season as the pandemic itself is marking. Yes, there are (salary) adjustments that are being made, they depend directly on the clubs, however, as we did since last year, the same league has had important adjustments in salaries and operation. This year will not be different, there will be salary adjustments starting with that of a server, it is a time in which we have to get ahead, survive and it is something that all owners, teams and players have to be with that mentality, ”he explained.

