With victory and eight goals, Rafa Márquez made his debut as coach of the Barcelona subsidiary

Rafael Márquez, coach of Barça Atlético. Photo: @FCBarcelonaB

Rafael Marquez made his debut as technical director with the Barça Atléticosubsidiary of Barcelona and club with which he established himself as a footballer. The Mexican led his first game with the youth squad and achieved a victory eight goals to one against EU La Jonquera in a preseason duel. The game took place at the Municipal Stadium of Les Forques with the first half tied at one goal, while in the second the culé team was uncovered.

“To be the first friendly I think quite well, although I think that against an obviously inferior opponent. The idea was important to be able to have all these opportunities and these goals, although we lacked forcefulness and a little more attention behind. It is the beginning and we have to keep working”, said the former defender after the victory.

Márquez’s new stage on the bench has started in the best way. A little over a week after his arrival was announced to the institution, Kaiser of Michoacan made his debut. The match began with the Blaugrana going ahead on the scoreboard thanks to the annotation of ghailan at 30 minutes. However, and despite the superiority, the rival managed to equalize moments before the break after Hugo Díaz’s goal.

Rafael Márquez, coach of Barça Atlético. Photo: @FCBarcelonaB

Already in the complementary part the Barça Atlético It was vastly superior in forcefulness. Just five minutes after the break, the Blaugrana regained the lead with the goal of Alvaro Sanz. The third and fourth goals came with a difference of seconds between minutes 71 and 72, again Sanz y Saïdou Bah, respectively. Something seemed to happen with the fifth, sixth and seventh between 75 and 78, all marked by Elias Akhomach. The final goal was scored by Emre Demir in the final part of the game.

Although the result was bulky in his favor, the Mexican was cautious in his statements and highlighted the disposition of his players. “(The game) has been very intense. The boys have put a very good attitude in all the exercises and the tasks. They have always done it with an important intensity. It is something that we are going to try to maintain throughout the season.“, he claimed.

The Barcelona B team, as it had been identified until before the official name change, will start its season at the end of August before the CD Castellon and will end it in May 2023 against UD Logroñes. Among his prominent rivals that he will face are Athletic B, Real Sociedad B, Alcoyano, Amorebieta and Numancia.

“The main objective is to try to get the best performance from all the boys.try to polish them and give them all the tools so that later on the court they can make the best decisions and be better players, and why not, better human beings”, Rafa Márquez said.

Rafael Márquez, coach of Barça Atlético. Photo: @FCBarcelonaB

As a Barcelona player, Rafa won a total of 12 official titles, of which eight were national and four international. In Spain he lifted four league trophies, three from the Super Cup, and one from the Copa del Rey. At continental level, he won the UEFA Champions League twice and one Super Cup. In addition, in 2009 he became world champion with the club. He highlights that Márquez was part of the generation that achieved the treble in the 2008-09 season and the sextet in 2009-10.

In the locker room he shared a place with players and legends of the institution such as Carles Puyol, Dani Valdés, Xavi Hernández, Andrés Iniesta, Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry, Yaya Touré and Abidal. At the end of his career with the club, the Mexican accumulated a total of 242 games played and 13 goals.

“I know the responsibility of being in such a demanding club”, added Márquez in an interview and assured that he will work hard with and so that youth soccer players can get to play with the first team in the future.

KEEP READING:

Rafa Márquez officially returns to Barcelona; he will lead the affiliate team of the institution

Barcelona showed off the first images of Rafa Márquez as coach

Checo Pérez will start from third position in the French Grand Prix, Verstappen second and Leclerc first