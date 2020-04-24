With Warner Bros. ‘Rethinking’ Its Approach To Releases, Are More Movies Coming To Homes As an alternative?

We’re dedicated to — and are enthusiastic about — releasing Tenet in theaters this summer time or at any time when theaters reopen. We stay supportive of the theatrical expertise and our exhibition companions, and are assured that our tentpole titles, together with Tenet and Surprise Lady 1984, are precisely the kind of movies that can have individuals wanting to return to theaters. Theatrical movies have all the time been a serious a part of our ecosystem. I absolutely anticipate that as we consider our enterprise going ahead, we’ll proceed to champion artistic work that’s worthy of the theatrical expertise.