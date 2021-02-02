With Zinedine Zidane on the tight rope, Real Madrid would already have the name of its next coach

Real Madrid achieved only one victory in the last five games (Reuters)

The season is going uphill for Real Madrid. The last defeat against Levante by 2-1 left very exposed to Zinedine Zidane (despite the fact that David Bettoni was in his place due to coronavirus), that they only got one victory in the last five games played.

From the Merengue board they understand that the French is a fundamental piece and they respect him, especially for what he showed in his first stage in command of the team, however, with an irregular gait, this season is being forgotten.

The French coach is walking a tightrope. The elimination against Alcoyano (from the third division) in the Copa del Rey was a hard blow that the subsequent victory over Alavés could not cover. To make matters worse, this Saturday, those led by Paco López accentuated the crisis.

Given the results, the board has already started to look out and the Spanish media revealed the name of who could be his replacement in the short term.

Allegri is one of the main candidates to occupy the merengue bench (Reuters)

Pending what happens with Zidane is Massimiliano Allegri. As indicated from Madrid, the former Juventus coach he is waiting to see what will happen to the coach of the white team. They even assured that he had already rejected some offers, such as that of Roma, to be available in the future to talk with Florentino Pérez.

Although the main one pointed out by the merengue manager was Mauricio Pochettino, his arrival at PSG ended any kind of possibilities. Now, the Italian, who has not coached since the 2018-19 season, is the main candidate for the position of Zizou.

Until now, Zidane maintains a loan and the next game will be key in his future, since they will be measured against Huesca, the last in the league, and a new surprise could accelerate things.

Allegri has 14 titles among his winners as a coach (Reuters)

Eliminated in the Copa del Rey, ten points (with one more game) behind the leader, Atlético de Madrid in the league and with irregular results throughout the season, what worries in the leadership leadership is a hypothetical elimination in the Champions League at the hands of Atalanta, so they would consider whether to move chips before that happens.

The truth is Allegri would be willing to take command, although I would have preferred to do it from the beginning and not in the middle of the season. We will have to see the confidence that Florentino Pérez has with Zidane and see if he decides to keep him in office until June. Anyway, Everything indicates that the Frenchman will not finish his contract that links him with Madrid until 2022.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

Surprise at Real Madrid: they say that Sergio Ramos is one step away from a Premier League giant

Josep Maria Bartomeu broke the silence after being one of those targeted to filter Messi’s contract

Luis Suárez’s spectacular goal from a free kick in Atlético de Madrid’s triumph against Cadiz