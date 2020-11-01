Withdrawal and deposits in banks to be charged from today, Congress said Modi government’s new ‘break back’ gift

Many rules have changed in the country today i.e. from 1 November. From today, customers in some banks will now have to pay a charge to deposit and withdraw money. According to the report, Bank of Baroda will start charging its customers for transactions beyond the prescribed limit from today. The names of other banks like Bank of India, PNB, Axis Bank and Central Bank are also appearing in the report, but the final decision has not yet been taken on the matter. . The Congress has attacked the Modi government regarding these reports. Also Read – Listen Kamal Nath … I am a dog, my owner is my public, whom I serve: Scindia

Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Rajnath Singh’s attack on Congress, said- If I disclose, it will be difficult to show face

Tagging the report, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala attacked the Center and termed the government’s move as a ‘back break gift’. According to reports, some of these transaction fees will start from 1 November. Also Read – Bihar Polls 2020: Tejaswi’s attack on BJP on the price of onion- Earlier inflation was ‘witch’ but now …

It is being told in the report that withdrawals will be free thrice in a month, but after that a withdrawal fee of Rs 150 will be imposed. Similarly, the deposit will be free thrice in a month, but after this a fee of Rs 40 will be levied on each transaction.