Within A long way Cry 6 there are clues to a brand new mode or unbiased installment of the franchise

A teaser performed by way of a QR code from the sport suggests a Ubisoft multiplayer enjoy.

A long way Cry 6 arrives this week on consoles and PC, however individuals who have had earlier get admission to to the brand new identify of Ubisoft They’re providing information prior to its reliable release. Not too long ago, we found out that this 6th numbered installment additionally has a secret finishing, and now we echo a curious element that we will be able to test ourselves whilst we play.

A YouTube person has positioned a hidden QR code in some wood packing containers at the Yara map. If we scan it appropriately, it’ll take us to a brief video that starts with an animated persona greeting us and continues through appearing us a map with the icons of 3 gamers, in addition to the presence of animals in it, till finishing in a dismal manner with blood stains at the display.

This brief teaser suggests a multiplayer, or no less than cooperative enjoy, associated with the franchise and what makes it so unique. If it finally ends up changing into a fact, the truth that there are 3 arrows within the advance would point out that teams of extra gamers might be shaped in comparison to what we have now been used to in earlier video games, the place handiest the couple used to be reached. In a similar way, we have no idea if this can be a new mode or a new indie sport, one thing that has been closely rumored in fresh months.

A long way Cry 6 is likely one of the maximum bold installments of the Ubisoft saga and, in it, we play Dani in her struggle for lead the revolution in opposition to Antón Castillo in Yara, a fictional territory of the Caribbean. In 3DJuegos we have now already been in a position to play it prematurely and provides our opinion on it, so if you have an interest on this new free up, you’ll be able to check out our research of A long way Cry 6.

