Within a month, Sitharaman started insisting on removing me from the ministry, so he had resigned: former finance secretary

new Delhi: Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) official and former Union Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on Saturday that he did not have good relations with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and that is why he resigned from his post prematurely the year before and voluntary retirement. Had taken

Senior IAS officer Garg was transferred from Ministry of Finance to Ministry of Power in July 2019, after which he applied for voluntary retirement (VRS) and was relieved from work on 31 October 2019.

Garg wrote in a blog, "Mrs. Sitharaman started insisting on my transfer from the Finance Ministry in June 2019, within a month of taking charge as Finance Minister." He has written that his term of service in normalcy would have ended today (31 October 2020).

Garg continued, “I did not have a good and productive relationship with the new finance minister and I did not want to work anywhere outside the finance ministry.”

Sitharaman became the Finance Minister after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Garg had a good relationship with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before this, and Garg has also praised him in his blog. However, he could not maintain the same coordination with the new finance minister.

Garg wrote in the blog, “It became clear long ago that it was going to be very difficult to work with him. She was prejudiced towards me. She was not comfortable working with me. “

Garg further said that serious differences also arose with him on important issues such as RBI’s economic capital structure, packages to solve the problems of non-banking financial companies, partial credit guarantee scheme and capitalization of non-banks.

The former Finance Minister said, “Soon our personal relations soured, and official working relations also became very unproductive.”

Garg said that in such a situation he had decided to work for comprehensive economic reform outside the government long before he took voluntary retirement, although he stayed till the preparations for the general budget to be presented on July 5, 2019.