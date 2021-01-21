Within hours of leaving the White House, Trump suspended deportations of Venezuelans for 18 months

Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Donald Trump issued a decree ordering the suspension of deportations of Venezuelans in the country for 18 months. This decision is made by the president within hours of leaving the White House as president of the United States.

“The autocratic government of Nicolás Maduro has constantly violated the sovereign freedoms that the Venezuelan people possess. Through force and fraud, the Maduro regime is responsible for the worst humanitarian crisis in the Western Hemisphere in recent memory. A catastrophic economic crisis and shortages of basic products and medicines have forced some five million Venezuelans to flee the country, often in dangerous conditions, ”says the State Department memorandum.

The Trump administration recalled the sanctions that it has imposed on the Chavista regime, and recognized Juan Guaidó as interim president of the country. “The deteriorating situation within Venezuela, which presents a permanent threat to the national security and well-being of the American people, justifies the postponement of the deportation of Venezuelan citizens who are present in the United States.”.

“In accordance with my constitutional authority to conduct the foreign relations of the United States, I have determined that it is in the interest of foreign policy to defer the expulsion of any Venezuelan national, or of any person who has resided in Venezuela,” he says in another part the letter signed by Donald Trump.

The outgoing US president ordered the Secretary of Homeland Security to take the appropriate measures to suspend all deportations that were scheduled.

Donald Trump y Juan Guaidó. SMG / ZUMA PRESS / CONTACTOPHOTO



The measure excludes those who have voluntarily decided to return to Venezuela; to those who have not resided in the United States continuously since January 20, 2021; those with criminal charges; those who have been deported before 2021; those awaiting extradition; those whose presence is a threat to national security, as determined by the US authorities; and those whose presence has a potentially adverse effect on US international policy.

In addition, Trump imposed on his last day before the change of command new sanctions on individuals and entities that, he said, aim to commercialize Venezuelan crude while evading the penalties that Washington imposed on the state oil company PDVSA in 2019.

The US Administration, which sanctioned that network for the first time in June 2020, decided on Tuesday to update its sanctions and imposed economic restrictions on three individuals, 14 entities and 6 ships, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

According to Washington, This criminal network was led by the economic vice president of Venezuela, Tareck El Aissami, and the Colombian businessman Alex Saab, alleged front man of Nicolás Maduro, who is imprisoned in Cape Verde waiting to be extradited to the North American country in the framework of a case in which he is accused of money laundering.

Alex Saab, front man of the dictator Nicolás Maduro.

“Those who facilitate the attempts of the illegitimate Maduro regime to circumvent US sanctions contribute to the corruption that Venezuela consumes,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement.

On the other hand, Trump offered his farewell speech on Tuesday, a day before Democrat Joe Biden, winner of the November 3 elections, swears in as the country’s new president.

“As I conclude my term as the 45th President of the United States, I stand before you truly proud of what we accomplished together – we did what we came to do, and much more.“Said Trump in the message recorded and published on the social network YouTube.

“This week we inaugurate a new administration and pray that it succeeds in keeping the country safe and prosperous. We send you our best wishes and we want you to be lucky, a very important word, “he added.

“I am especially proud to be the first president in decades who has not started new wars”He said in another passage.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

The United States sanctioned three people, 14 entities and 6 ships for seeking to evade its restrictions and trade oil from the Maduro regime

40 iconic photos of the Donald Trump era in America

Donald Trump ends his presidency with an approval of 34%, the lowest of his term