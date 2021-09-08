“Without evidence, without modesty, and without scruples”: Denise Dresser defended herself against AMLO’s accusations

Photos: Cuartoscuro

“Imagine [Denise Dresser], completely oppositional. It is even in Wikileaks, they remember those cables that were found. Then she appears there as an informant for the United States Embassy against our”, Were the words with which the Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) was launched against the political scientist, Denise Dresser.

She, for her part, responded through her Twitter account: “Without evidence, without modesty, and without scruples, the president @lopezobrador_ [AMLO] accused me of treason. […] If, according to his criteria, I am a ‘spy’ and ‘informant’, he is too ”.

In addition, he shared an opinion column published on the portal Opinion 51 and added “I will use this space built by women to defend myself from a man with much more power than me ”.

The truth is that on June 19, 2006, with the addressee “RUEHC / SECSTATE WASHDC”, that is, the office of the Secretary of State in Washington DC, United States (USA), it was sent a cable in which the predictions made by the political scientist Denise Dresser about the political future of Mexico are described.

Denise Dresser acted as an informant for the United States embassy in Mexico (Image: Wikileaks)

At that time, the six-year term of the former Mexican president, Vicente Fox Quesada, was about to end, and the elections for the next Chief Executive were approaching. The dispute loomed over two characters were outlined to star in the electoral process: Felipe Calderón Hinojosa and Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Given this, the US government became political advisers to understand the political situation in its neighboring country.

“Lead analyst optimistic about the electoral process, pessimistic about the next government” is the title of the confidential cable with the content of the political analysis performed by Denise Dresser.

The document was produced from a breakfast between Denise Dresser and the then second in command of the US embassy in Mexico, Leslie A. Basset. Although López Obrador assures that at that time she acted “against us,” in reality, Denise Dresser’s opinions about López Obrador were not entirely unfavorable.

The subtitle that compiles Dresser’s opinions about the current Mexican president is called “AMLO will need an intensive policy course”. The report begins with the appreciation of the political scientist according to which, to understand López Obrador, it is better to observe his performance in front of Mexico City, then the Federal District, and not his political campaign.

Denise Dresser and her 2006 report on AMLO (Photos: Cuartoscuro)

She describes the president as a pragmatist, “Even if their policies tend to the left.” Characterizes him as a skillful person who managed to make friends with Mexican oligarchs, such as Carlos Slim. She even adds that, if he wins the 2006 presidential elections, the tycoon would benefit the most.

Since then, Denise Dresser already predicted the huge infrastructure works -such as the so-called Mayan Train- that, in the name of nationalism, the president would entrust large Mexican companies, including those of Carlos Slim.

Denise Dresser predicted the relationship between Carlos Slim and AMLO (PHOTO: PRESIDENCIA /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

In addition, according to her, AMLO “He projects himself as a great natural leader, with a sense of authenticity that appeals to ordinary Mexicans”. Faced with concerns of a massive uprising should Felipe Calderón win and López Obrador challenge the decision, she considered AMLO skillful enough as to prevent demonstrations of extreme violence during the protests.

He also predicted thatIf he wins, the expectations of his followers, accompanied by the criticisms of his opponents, would leave the president a very narrow margin of error, so the beginning of the mandate of AMLO was going to have a conciliatory speech.

