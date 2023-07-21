Without Its Usual Stars, San Diego Comic-Con Goes On:

The time has come for comic book fans and cosplayers to gather in sunny southern California in the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con, but this year is a little different.

As of last week, about 65,000 Hollywood players had put up picket signs, stopping shows as they fought for higher pay in an industry that is changing quickly and where prices are going up.

Performers Are Saying That Their Annual Pay Is Going Down After Streaming Became Popular:

Performers say that their annual pay, which is based upon residuals from movies and TV shows, has gone down since streaming became popular. This makes it hard for a great deal of actors to make a living.

The Companies Have Declined To Negotiate Wage Increases:

The Screen Actors Guild as well as the American Federation of Radio and Television Artists say that the studios, which include Apple, Amazon, Netflix, NBCUniversal, Sony, as well as Paramount, the company that owns CBS News, have declined to negotiate wage increases for performers as well as the sharing of streaming revenue.

The scam comes at a time when Hollywood has come to a stop. Unionized actors as well as writers are on strike because talks with the big companies and streaming services about new contracts broke down.

Comic-Con Is Going To Host Much Smaller Show After Pandemic:

After a safe return from the pandemic within 2022, San Diego Comic-Con is going to host a much smaller show from July 20–23, 2023.

In June, Marvel, Lucasfilm, HBO, Universal, Sony, as well as Netflix decided not to attend this year’s convention before the schedule was even released. This was because SAG-AFTRA might join the WGA on the picket lines and because other fan-focused events had been successful.

Warner Bros Had Also Decided To Skip This Year:

By the time SDCC released the plan at the beginning of July, Warner Bros. had additionally decided to skip this year, despite having future DC movies such as “Blue Beetle” as well as “Aquaman as well as the Lost Kingdom.”

Fran Drescher Said Many Of Her Members Do Not Make Enough For Health Insurance:

Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, said on “CBS Mornings” that most of her members don’t even make enough to obtain health insurance, which amounts to $26,000 a year. In most jobs, that would be called a part-time job.

Last July, about 135,000 people went to San Diego Comic-Con, but the largest room at the Convention Center, Hall H, where Marvel, DC, as well as the other companies have made their biggest reveals, can only hold 6,500 people.

Even if you split those 135,000 people by the four days the show is on, that remains about 27,000 people who aren’t cheering for Kevin Feige as well as whatever else is going on in the studio.

About 160,000 Actors Has Joined The Strike:

Friday, SAG-AFTRA, which represents 160,000 actors, joined the Writers Guild of America, whose members have been on strike since May 2. Both unions haven’t walked away the job at the same time in 63 years, so this is the initial occasion that both unions are on strike at the same time.

On the SAG-AFTRA list, the main things they wanted were wage raises for everyone, rights in opposition to the use of actor pictures by AI, more money for great streaming shows, and better medical and retirement benefits.

Which Studios Are Not Going To Take Part On Comic-Con 2023:

Because of this, the multiple-day Comic-Con won’t have any representatives from HBO, Netflix, Marvel, DC, Sony, as well as other big studios, and there won’t be many big draws to fill the biggest stages at the San Diego Convention Center.

But books will be the main focus, just like they were in the beginning of the 54-year-old gathering. The gathering is still sold out, and up to 200,000 people are expected to come to the area.

Comic-Con Obtained $2.5 Million From Payment Protection Plan:

During COVID, the event was closed for two years, and Comic-Con International got more than $2.5 million in loans from the Payment Protection Plan. All of these loans have now been forgiven.

Some of the talks and panels that have been cut from the program are Disney’s “The Marvels” as well as “Ahsoka,” HBO’s “House of the Dragon” second season, Sony’s “Kraven the Hunter,” as well as Universal’s “Last Voyage of the Demeter.”

What Do Streaming And The Player’s Strike Have In Common?

Actors are additionally seeking to make payment for what their union calls a drop in the leftover payments they get when the film as well as TV piece they were in is shown again. In the past, these payments gave actors who weren’t big stars a steady income.

Streaming services have changed these payouts, putting at risk a job that used to be safe. Streaming sites don’t pay artists every time one of their episodes or movies is watched.

Actor’s Are Getting Paid Less For Streaming Their Show On App:

Instead, artists are paid less to have their shows or movies on the app. So, artists get paid a lot less for streaming work, regardless of whether they have big parts on hit shows.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the head negotiator for SAG-AFTRA, said at a press meeting last week, “The current model degrades our members while making it harder for them to make ends meet.”

Brandee Evans was in 17 episodes of the Starz show “P-Valley,” and she recently posted a TikTok video showing three leftover checks that added up to $8.67.

Mark Proksch recently told The Wrap that he gets more money from his guest-starring part in 19 episodes of “The Office,” which finished within 2013, than he provides after four seasons as a main cast member on FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Mandy Moore Got A Checks For Just As 1 Cent For Streaming Residuals:

Mandy Moore, who played Beth on the popular NBC show “This Is Us,” stated she’s gotten checks for just as 1 cent for streaming residuals.

According to the paper, SAG has asked that its members get a cut of the money made by streaming services, but the companies have said no.

But What Else Can Comic Fans Look Forward To?

Thursday at 11:30 a.m., Paramount Pictures still plans to show scenes from its new movie “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem” at a panel discussion. At 2:30 p.m., the people who made Spider-Man 2 for Insomniac Games will talk with voice artists about the new PlayStation 5 game.

The Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego will put on Casa México for the second year in a row “to celebrate and show off some of the most famous and iconic parts of Mexican pop culture through presentations, exhibitions, live music, as well as a taste of our world-famous cuisine.”

Casa México’s theme for 2023 will be “Rius,” which is named after Eduardo Humberto del Ro Garca, an important artist who died in 2017. It will have live music acts, a mix of circus and comedy elements, and samples of food from different parts of the country.

Carlos González Gutiérrez, Consul General of Mexico, said, “With a brand-new hospitality suite within Seaport Village, Casa México at Comic-Con is a great chance to show a positive image of our country through the work of “Rius” as well as the states of Nayarit and Baja California, which have beautiful places to visit.”

There will also be events related to Comic-Con at the San Diego Public Library. For example, there will be a cosplay fix station for when the Sephiroths of the world come and their outfits get a little beat up.

Cosplayers are able to utilize the lab’s 3D printers, laser cuts, glue, and sewing tools and materials for free.

It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 23. You don’t need a booking, and people of all ages are invited. Find it on the fourth floor of the Central Library at 330 Park Blvd. in the IDEA Lab.

But it’s not always easy to get to the Convention Center. Parking can cost a lot of money and be a pain.

The Metropolitan Transit System will run a special event trolley line between the Balboa Avenue Transit Center and the 12th & Imperial Transit Center every 15 minutes from 6:55 a.m. to 10:35 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, to accommodate crowds of people.

This Is The Best Opportunity For San Diego To Demonstrate Why It’s The Finest City Of America:

“Comic-Con is a great chance for San Diego to show why it’s the best city in America, and our public transportation system is a big part of that,” said City Councilman and Chair of MTS Stephen Whitburn.

“MTS is proud to be one of the best ways for thousands of people to get to the event without worrying regarding traffic or parking.”