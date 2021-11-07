Without Lionel Messi, PSG beat Bordeaux and established itself as the leader of Ligue 1

In the run-up to a new international break for FIFA Date, the Paris Saint Germain He took to the field with the intention of establishing himself at the top of the League 1. Without Lionel Messi, within the framework of Date 13, the leader and main candidate was imposed by 3-2 al FC Girondins de Bordeaux at Estadio Matmut Atlantic. The victory of the capital team was possible thanks to the goals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

Not being able to count on the Argentine star, Pochettino put the german Julian Draxler to accompany the offensive ney and Kylian Mbappé, who were decisive for the result. His rival opted for a system with five defenders, with Pembélé and Sleeves as long-distance laneers, who retreated to make life difficult for the two extremes of the Parisian cast.

About the first quarter of an hour, the Bordeaux had a chance in his favor for a very dangerous loss of Neymar near own area. However, the Brazilian attacker redeemed himself a few minutes later by scoring the 1-0 for your team: Mbappé fell to the right wing and made a very precise orientation change to ney, which he defined with a phenomenal shot after exquisite ball control.

And that would not be the only contribution of Neymar in the first half, as he was also in charge of giving his team the second goal near the end of the first half: he combined again with Mbappé, who returned the wall with the cue, and finished to place to establish the 2-0 on the closing of the initial stage.

Paris Saint Germain beat Bordeaux without the presence of Lionel Messi (Photo: REUTERS)

When starting the plugin, the Girondins of Bordeaux he began to look very overcome. The set of Petkovic was unable to reach the last third of the playing field with the ability to unsettle a PSG that he did not suffer in defense and took advantage of his advantage on the scoreboard to flourish. Only once Keylor Navas had to save his team from a Honduran shot Alberth Elis.

As if that were not enough, the Parisian cast took advantage of a tremendous defensive error by their rival to put the 3-0 at minute 62. Wijnaldum stole the ball and gave it to Mbappé so that he pushes the ball into the net completely only facing the goal. It was the sentence of a game that got exciting in the final minutes because the local team managed to close the gap on the scoreboard.

First came the goal of Alberth Elis, who scored after a cross from the side that came after a turnover of Danilo Pereira in a very compromised area. And in injury time, after another mistake in the background, M’Baye Niang he scored the final 3-2 with an accurate shot. The final whistle brought relief to the cast led by Pochettino after a few final minutes of suffering.

After the draw against Leipzig in the Champions League, the PSG achieved one more triumph at the domestic level to reach the 34 points in the standings, the product of 11 wins, a draw and a loss. It has a 10-unit advantage over the Lens, his most immediate pursuer. Despite not having Lionel Messi, who suffers “Discomfort in the hamstrings on the left side and pain in the knee after a concussion”, has managed to overcome one more obstacle in his quest to win all possible titles this season.

Trainings:

Bordeaux: Benoit Costil; Timothee Pembelé, Kwateng, Stian Rode Gregersen, Laurent Koscielny, Ricardo Mangas; See, Otavio, Yacine Adli; Javairo Dilrosun, Alberth Elis y Remi Oudin. DT: Vladimir Petkovic.

Paris Saint Germain: Donnarumma – Archaf Hakimi, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat – Dina Ebimbé, Ander Herrera – Julian Draxler, Wijnaldum, Neymar – Mbappé. DT: Mauricio Pochettino.

Stadium: Matmut Atlantic

Referee: Ruddy Buquet

