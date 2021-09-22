Without Lionel Messi, PSG cannot face Metz, last in Ligue 1

Six wins in six presentations. Paris Saint-Germain gave samples in these first steps of the League 1 who is undoubtedly the great candidate for the local title after seeing how Lille cut their hegemony of three consecutive coronations last year. In a new step towards the title, visit the Saint-Symphorien Stadium to run into him Metz in search of the seventh victory.

The game opened quickly and in five minutes the visitor was already winning 1-0. Neymar He leaked a fantastic ball for Icardi’s diagonal, which stung it before the goalkeeper came out, but one of the defenders prevented the ball from crossing the goal line by throwing himself to the ground to clear it. Who did not forgive then was Judge, who arrived at speed, captured that rejection halfway and defined with the goal at his mercy to put his team ahead.

The Parisian team had some clear actions, but could not specify and ended up paying dearly for its lack of effectiveness because at 39 minutes, through a corner kick came the unexpected goal of Kouyate, which headlong stamped 1 to 1 for the Metz. Even the local almost went to rest with an advantage, but Keylor Navas he drowned out the cry of Lamine Gueye in a heads up almost towards the end of the initial stage.

In addition, PSG came out more determined and cornered the local against its own goal, but suffered from a lack of creativity and on many occasions it did not find fruitful societies that allowed it to find spaces to generate danger. That’s why a mid-distance shot from Neymar and some attack from Hakimi were the best of the Parisian cast.

On the other hand, Metz, who renounced possession of the ball and fell back a few meters, opted for long balls at the back of the sides. Those attempts, more sporadic, were much more effective and made PSG defenders and Keylor Navas perspire, vital to give life to his team.

Pochettino, aware of his team’s problems, sent Ángel Di María and Ander Herrera to the field, instead of Rafinha and Georginio Wijnaldum.

The set of Mauricio Pochettino comes from conquer an agonizing success in the last presentation against Lyon thanks to the goal of Mauro Icardi in discount time. However, that duel was marked by a fact unrelated to the game on the pitch: the coach removed Lionel Messi with the match tied and when there were more than 15 minutes of action left. The controversy conquered the media around the world due to a gesture from the Argentine, but in the following days what was hidden behind that determination was confirmed: Leo has a “bone contusion” on the left knee and tomorrow a new study should be carried out in the area.

With this medical part on the table, Pochettino chose not to mention Rosario and gave the true explanation of the change in a press conference prior to the clash against Metz: “PSG made the statement about what Leo has. The situation is clear. To explain a bit: we from the side, as we always observe all the players, we are seeing everything that is happening during the game. We have seen that Leo was checking or looking at his knee, making some gestures, we have seen that in a shot too. Being happy with his game because he had played a very good first half, very happy with his disposition, with his performance, the only thing he was missing was scoring the goal … 75 minutes of play as I explained with a lot of information from which we had made the decision to change ”.

In the left knee Messi received a brutal kick in the qualifying duel (Photo: Reuters)

The knee in question is the one on which he received a brutal kick from Venezuelan defender Luis Adrián Martínez during the qualifying match that the Argentine team played at the beginning of September. Since then, Leo played the 90 minutes of the 3-0 win over Bolivia, was on the court the few seconds that the duel lasted against Brazil and it was part of full match in the draw against Bruges PSG for the Champions League.

Regardless of his statistics, Pochettino preferred to take care of him both in the complement against Lyon and against Metz, which is last in the local tournament standings with three draws and three defeats. The look of the Argentine coach is in the general planning: the next Saturday, September 25, they will receive Montpellier for the eighth day of the domestic contest (from 16) and the Tuesday 28 they will play at home against Manchester City for the second presentation of the Champions League.

The list of those summoned to go to Metz, however, is full of stars: Keylor Navas, Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Kylian Mbappé, Leandro Paredes, Mauro Icardi, Neymar Jr, Ángel Di María, Rafinha, Danilo Pereira, Sergio Rico, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, Abdou Diallo, Julian Draxler, Thilo Kehrer, Nuno Mendes, Idrissa Gueye, Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe, Nathan Bitumazala and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

