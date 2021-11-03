Without Lionel Messi, PSG visit RB Leipzig in the Champions League: time, TV and formations

RB Leipzig and PSG meet on Date 4 of the Champions League group stage.

A new challenge is presented to the Paris Saint Germain this Wednesday. Within the framework of Date 4 of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, the set of Mauricio Pochettino seen the Red Bull Arena to face the RB Leipzig, who has not scored points in the first three days but still dreams of qualifying for the knockout phase or at least continuing to compete at the European level this season.

Without Lionel Messi, who was ruled out of the trip to Germany due to discomfort in the hamstrings of his left leg and pain in the knee after a concussion, the Parisian team faces a duel of great importance, in which they will try not to suffer so much to take a victory, as happened at Princes Park.

Messi had scored two goals for the win by 3-2 in favor of his team but his place on offense is probably taken by his compatriot Angel Di Maria, who has served his suspension and can accompany Neymar and Kylian Mbappé in attack. They are the main argument of a cast that has only won one of their last four away matches in all competitions.

After a dramatic victory against Lille that established him at the top of the table of the League 1 with 31 points, the French box wants to win again to also assert itself on the throne of the Group A from Champions League, where it stays with 7 units, just one more than him Manchester City.

PSG beat RB Leipzig 3-2 in the duel in the Parc des Princes (Photo: REUTERS)

“Every game has its complications. Tomorrow will be a difficult game, it is a physical team that will make things difficult for us. He arrives well, with confidence, in a good situation, but knowing the obligation to win the game. On this path of trying to improve, in this reality that touches us, adapting ourselves. Looking for results and performance, “he explained Pochettino on his rival, who is eighth in the current Bundesliga.

The Bulls were close to taking the three points of Paris but they were left empty-handed, something that has happened to them on more than one occasion during the cycle that leads Jesse March. However, a home win against PSG could push them to keep fighting to compete on a continental level.

Leipzig has at least four sensitive casualties, such as Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Halstenberg, Marcelo Saracchi y Brian Brobbey, but the good news for them is that Dani Olmo, who had been absent for more than a month, had minutes again on the weekend. He is not at his peak on a physical level but perhaps he will step on the grass in this very important duel for his team.

Probable formations:

Leipzig: Gulacsi (c) – Simakan, Orban, Guardiola – Mukiele, Adams, Haidara, Angelino – Nkunku, Forsberg – Poulsen. DT: Jesse March

PSG: Navas – Hakimi, Marquinhos (c), Kimpembe, Mendes – Herrera, Danilo, Gueye – Di Maria, Mbappé, Neymar. DT: Mauricio Pochettino

Referee: Andreas Ekberg (SWE)

Stadium: Red Bull Arena

Hour: 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT.

17:00 Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay

16:00 Bolivia and Venezuela

15:00 Peru, Colombia and Ecuador

14:00 Mexico City

TV: ESPN

