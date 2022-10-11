Without Lionel Messi, PSG vs Benfica live: time, TV and everything you need to know

Nicolás Otamendi said that he spoke with Lionel Messi after his physical problem: “Perhaps it is an overload of so many games” In the run-up to the match between PSG and Benfica in the Parc des Princes, the defender stated that he spoke with the Flea to find out how he was

Otamendi on Messi’s injury



Although the season is at an important moment in Europe, when the group stage of the Champions League is played, the Qatar 2022 World Cup is already beginning to fly in the minds of the players, which will begin on Sunday, November 20.