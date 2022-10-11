Without Lionel Messi, PSG vs Benfica live: time, TV and everything you need to know

At the pre-match press conference, Nicholas Otamendi referred to the injury of Lionel Messi
Nicolás Otamendi said that he spoke with Lionel Messi after his physical problem: “Perhaps it is an overload of so many games”
In the run-up to the match between PSG and Benfica in the Parc des Princes, the defender stated that he spoke with the Flea to find out how he was
Although the season is at an important moment in Europe, when the group stage of the Champions League is played, the Qatar 2022 World Cup is already beginning to fly in the minds of the players, which will begin on Sunday, November 20.
This is the table Group H of the Champions League. PSG and Benfica are leaders in their area ahead of Juventus from Italy and Maccabi Haifa from Israel
PSG squad to face Benfica
PSG: Gianluigi Donnarumma; North Mukiele, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat; Danilo Pereira, Fabian Ruiz, Marco Verratti; Charles Soler; Naymar and Kylian Mbappe.
BENFICA: Odisseas Vlachodimos; Alexander Bah, Nicolas Otamendi, Antonio Silva, Alex Grimaldo; Enzo Fernandez, Florentino Luis; David Neres, Rafa, Joao Mario; and Goncalo Ramos
The PSG gave the list of summoned and in itThe Argentine star was absent again who suffered a soreness in his right leg with 10 minutes remaining in the first leg against Benfica at the Da Luz Stadium. After missing the match against Reims for Ligue 1, The flea continues without training with the group.
Lionel Messi will not play with PSG against Benfica for the Champions League due to his physical discomfort
The Argentine star was absent from the last training session prior to the fourth duel for the highest European competition
Lionel Messi and the medical team around him They don’t want to rush the timesespecially with the World Cup in Qatar just around the corner (41 days), and that is why the captain of the Argentine team continues to be marginalized from sports activity.
Sin Lionel Messi, who continues to recover from an injury to his right calf, Christophe Galtier’s men welcome the Portuguese team to the Parc des Princes starting at 19:00 GMT in a match that will be televised by Fox Sports y Star+
16:00 ARGENTINA AND URUGUAY
3:00 PM CHILE, PARAGUAY, VENEZUELA
14:00 COLOMBIA, PERU, ECUADOR
