Without Lionel Messi, PSG will look for a new victory in their visit to Reims: time, TV and formations

After the 1-1 equality between Lyon and Toulouse, date 10 of Ligue 1 continues its course with two commitments. The most attractive is the one that will take place at the Auguste Delaune, where a duel of opposites will take place: the leader and current champion Paris Saint Germain will visit Reims, which is located in the relegation zone to the Second Division. From 4:00 p.m., with arbitration by Pierre Gaillouste. They will televise ESPN and Star +.

The Parisians, who have accumulated five wins in a row, are one of the three unbeaten teams in the tournament (the others are Olympique Marseille and Lens) and lead the competition alone with 25 units, two more than OM, who will play before hosting AC Ajaccio .

For this commitment the technical director Christopehe Galtier will appeal to the rotationproduct of a series of injuries and the tactical decision to rest some of their figures taking into account that this Tuesday they will face each other again against Benfica for the group stage of the Champions League, the main objective of the institution.

One of the main losses will be Lionel Messi, since he has had a problem in his calf since the clash against the Portuguese. However, the club’s medical report warned that the injury is not serious and that he would join practices next Sunday. His replacement would be the Spanish Carlos Soler.

Kylian Mbappé, product of angina, could start the duel on the substitute bench. In this case, the companion of the Brazilian Neymar in the offensive would be the young Hugo Ekitiké. The other touches in the team could be the entry of Nordi Mukiele by Achraf Hakimi, Fabián Ruiz replacing Marco Verratti and Juan Bernat replacing Nuno Mendes.

The locals, for their part, have gone four games without a win and have accumulated 7 units, which places them in the relegation zone due to goal difference.

Likely formations:

Reims: Yehvann Diouf; Andrew Gravillon, Emmanuel Agbadou, Eunice Abdelhamid; Maxime Busi, Marshall Munetsi, Dion Lopy, Bradley Locko; Kamory Doumbia; Carpenter Zeneli and Folarin Balogun. DT: Oscar Garcia.

PSG: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo Pereira; Nordi Mukiele, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Juan Bernat; Charles Soler; Neymar and Kylian Mbappe or Hugo Ekitike. DT: Christophe Galtier.

Estadio: Auguste DeLaune

Referee: Pierre Gailloust

Hour: 16

Television: ESPN y Star +

Positions table:

