Without makeup but with all her charisma, Queen Máxima surprised her during her visit to Tanzania

One of the few occasions that Queen Máxima was seen without makeup

If something distinguishes from everything that distinguishes Maximum Zorreguieta It is his devastating charisma. The sovereign of the Netherlands has a photogenic but also natural smile and it could be risked that it was even out of protocol. But in addition, she owns an innate elegance that makes her always appear among the royals best dressed. Her style is fresh and feminine, she loves colors and always wears impeccably cut clothes. The wife of william alexander it was one of the first to recycle garments. She still remembers when in 2014 she reused a dress that her mother-in-law had worn in 1981. Not only did it look spectacular, she modernized a vintage garment and gave the intangible but famous “chair of style”. To her wardrobe we must add that she always wears perfect makeup that gives texture and definition to her face without losing its naturalness, distorting the expression or transforming it into a caricature. This Máxima, who in her public appearances always looks perfect and radiant, once again demonstrated that the important thing is “Be and not seem ” y that this security that emanates in each of his appearances is his own and not imposed.

Queen Máxima, without makeup, in her capacity as Special Advocate to the United Nations Secretary-General for Inclusive Finance for Development, visiting the United Republic of Tanzania. Grosby

This week he participated in a visit to Tanzania as Special Advocate for the Secretary General of the United Nations for Inclusive Finance for Development. Authorities of the country were waiting for her at the airport. As soon as the plane hit the runway at Kilimanjaro airport, the expectation of those waiting to see this true “queen of hearts” appear. Máxima had traveled seven thousand kilometers and endured a journey of eight hours. She knew there were photographers waiting for her and she once again swept it away with an attitude that won everyone over.

He got off the plane in a black suit, comfortable shoes instead of the famous “high heels”, with his hair tied up in a “tail”, with glasses on and no makeup. She also descended with his unique smile and with the genuine joy shown by one who is happy to be where he wants to be. Tanzania is a country with abundant natural resources, however, 75% of its inhabitants are poor farmers and has one of the lowest literacy rates in the world. Máxima wanted to squeeze the three days of her visit in meetings with farmers, merchants and bank agents, before prioritizing makeup and hairdressing sessions.

Maximum and a moment that traveled the world

After her arrival “al natural”, Máxima starred in another unique moment. She visited a children’s hospital. She there she mixed between mothers who carried her children in her arms and who told her about the program MomCare by PharmAcces‘ at Charlotte Hospital in Kilimanjaro, which offers pregnant women free follow-up until delivery. Surrounded by women, some of whom only spoke Swahili, Máxima soon abandoned the queen stereotype to show herself as a “mom among moms”.

It may interest you: The day that Queen Máxima surprised Benito Fernández: “What floor are you on? I’m at the door”

The queen approached the babies and all the time she smiled at them but also made very funny faces at them that caused adults and children to immediately trust each other. One of the babies took her finger and she asked the mother’s permission to hold him in her arms. With the training that comes from being the mother of three daughters and the aunt of several nephews, she sustained it without problems. The baby was safe and calm until he decided to “explore”. He grabbed the queen’s nose and then started pulling her hair. Far from getting angry or nervous, the monarch began to laugh with everyone’s laughter at the little boy’s “disrespect”. Seeing that the child no longer wanted to be in her arms and would not stop crying, she returned him to her mother who received him with a smile and without reproaches.

A group offers a show of traditional dances to Máxima

Currently, Tanzania is working on the third edition of the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion to connect the population to digital financial services. A matter in which Máxima de Holanda is a true expert. It is the same task for which she traveled to Washington, in the United States. This trip to the African country is not part of his institutional agenda. King William stayed in Holland accompanying Amalia, his eldest daughter after the threats she received from the mafia.

Keep reading:

Máxima turns 50: a fairy tale life marked by two great wounds

The secrets of Máxima: the “plebeian courtship” with the prince, the Argentine nanny of her daughters and her intimate life as queen