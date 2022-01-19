Without Messi and with two conspicuous absences, Scaloni announced the list of the Argentine team for the double date of the Qualifiers

After overcoming the coronavirus and his knee problems, Messi will stay in France and will not be with the Argentine team (Photo: Reuters)

Lionel Scaloni the list of those summoned for the next matches that the team will have to face was announced Argentine national team by South American Qualifiers in view of Chile Y Colombia. Although the national team already has in its pocket the ticket to the next Qatar World Cup 2022, Coach Lionel Scaloni he began to show confidence based on the players he has been using and left out some well-known surnames that had been shortlisted. The DT is already beginning to have in mind how he will draw up the final list of footballers who will go to the big date in November.

The outgoing data of the payroll is the absence of captain Lionel Messi. Although it was an open secret that the DT would give the flea, the news was confirmed with the publication of the call in the social networks of the AFA. It should be remembered that the PSG striker spent the holidays in his native Rosario, where he contracted coronavirus, which is why he delayed his return to Europe. Although he already has a medical discharge, the player has not yet been able to return to the courts and the National Team’s coaching staff have decided to preserve him so that he can finish his recovery and add minutes to his team.

What is striking is that although the citations of Giovanni Simeone and Nehuen Perez, neither made the final cut and were left out of the squad for the time being. A few days ago the clubs of these players (Hellas Verona in the case of the striker and Udinese in the case of the defender) had confirmed their respective calls through official communications. But finally they do not appear in the template.

The list published this Monday has 27 names and the chance is still open for the coach to add another last name before the matches against Chile and Colombia, corresponding to dates 15 and 16 of the South American Qualifiers. The meeting before Roja it will be on Thursday, January 27, at 9:15 p.m., at the Zorros del Desierto stadium, located in the city of Calama at 2,260 meters above sea level, while the match against the team coffee grower will be disputed Tuesday 1st February from 8:30 p.m. at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in the province of Córdoba.

Among the outstanding appearances are the returns of the goalkeeper Stephen Andrada who was not in the last double date against Uruguay and Brazil. also listed Lucas Ocampos and Alexis MacAllister, two other surnames that are on the DT’s radar but have not had enough space to show themselves and must be required on this double date to fight for a place in Qatar 2022.

While awaiting the resolution of what happened in the match against Brazil, Albiceleste is in second position in the South American Qualifiers standings with 29 units, six less than Tite and company. After this double day, the national team will have activity again on March 24, at home, against Venezuela and will close its participation on Tuesday, March 29 against Ecuador.

THE ARGENTINE LIST

archers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Esteban Andrada (Monterrey), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) and Juan Musso (Atalanta).

defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Seville), Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina), Germán Pezzella (Betis), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martínez (Ajax), Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) and Marcos Acuña (Seville).

Midfielders: Nicolás González (Fiorentina), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla), Leandro Paredes (PSG), Guido Rodríguez (Betis), Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético Madrid), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister ( Brighton), Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) and Ángel Di María (PSG).

strikers: Ángel Correa (Atlético Madrid), Julián Álvarez (River), Lautaro Martínez (Inter), Joaquín Correa (Inter) and Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

