Without Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo: who are the 10 most expensive footballers in the world

Unfailingly time passes for everyone and today two footballers who knew how to be on the front pages over the last few years are about to get off the pedestal. In fact neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo are among the most expensive players on the planet football. And that’s saying a lot considering his track record and excellent present.

The 33-year-old Argentine who has an exit clause in his contract with Barcelona of 700 million euros does not appear in the Top 10 who leads Kylian Mbappé , who appears as the new king of the ball. The Portuguese who has just turned 36 but continues to battle with Juventus does not appear on the horizon of the analysis carried out by the Dutch consultancy. The Frenchman of Paris Saint Germain is listed as the most valued man in a figure that reaches the 185 million euros.

The podium is shared by two other attackers who are active in British football, undoubtedly preponderant at this level. Both Harry Kane (Tottenham) and Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) join in the second and third positions with an amount of 125 million euros. Before the trio composed by the Brazilian Neymar, the Egyptian Mohamed Salah and the Englishman Marcus Rashford another Briton who plays in German football: Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), valued at 118 million euros.

The Belgian Kevin De Bruyne, figure of the City of Pep Guardiola, could not miss and the only defender of this select group is Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool). It is worth making a clarification: the roster is made up of eleven names because the African of the Reds (the only cast to present three players on the list) Sadio Mané and the Norwegian of Borussia Dortmund Erling Haaland have the same value of 110 million euros.

Another of the data that circulated is that the two promises that appreciated the most compared to the previous season are the Spanish from Barcelona Pedri (worth 26 million euros more) and Manchester City’s English Phil Foden (20 million more).

THE TOP 10 OF THE MOST EXPENSIVE FOOTBALL PLAYERS IN THE WORLD

1. Kylian Mbappé (PSG – France) / 185.000.000

2. Harry Kane (Tottenham – England) / 125.000.000

3. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City – Inglaterra) / 125.000.000

4. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund – England) / 118.000.000

5. Neymar (PSG – Brazil) / 115.000.000

6. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool – Egipto) / 115.000.000

7. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United – Inglaterra) / 115.000.000

8. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City – Belgium) / 114.000.000

9. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool – Inglaterra) / 111.000.000

10. Sadio Mané (Liverpool – Senegal) / 110.000.000

10. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund – Norway) / 110.000.000

* Figures expressed in euros

