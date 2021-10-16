Without Messi or Neymar, PSG managed to come back over the final against Angers and won again for Ligue 1

Its devastating start in the League 1 made Paris Saint Germain be placed as the top candidate for the title in France but there are still just under 30 dates to be played and each game has become a major obstacle for the galactic team he directs Mauricio Pochettino, who has managed to recover from the fall against Rennes with an agonizing victory by 2-1 in view of Angers SCO on the Date 10.

The Parisian team took to the field without having Lionel Messi (who watched the game from the rostrum) or Neymar available, but with Kylian Mbappé as a companion of Mauro Icardi in the attack and with Verratti next to Rafinha to pull the strings in creation. Although from the first minutes they ran into Angers very disciplined in the tactical thing that limited the spaces to him and tried to cause damage with his fast transitions.

Precisely through that route, The Scoists found the advantage on the scoreboard in the Princes Park. Sofiane Boufal, one of the figures of the visiting team in the first half, attended Angelo Fulgini after a withering counterattack so he can score the 1-0 at minute 36 of the party.

Mauro Icardi was the starter in PSG’s duel against Angers for Date 10 of Ligue 1 (Photo: REUTERS)

Before the closing of the first stage, the Spanish Ander Herrera scored with a header that went over the rival goalkeeper but was offside and the Paris Saint Germain he had to go to rest with a minimal disadvantage but with the feeling of having to adjust many pieces to come back.

Just in him minute 69, after a long period without generating great chances of danger, came the tie of the PSG through a goal from Danilo Pereira. It cost a lot to the cast of Pochettino find the spaces to break the resistance of his rival and he achieved it through a set piece play. A center of Mbappé from a corner kick he found the head of Danilo to set the 1-1 20 minutes from the end.

And when it seemed that the pointer of France was going to have to settle for the draw, salvation came. In the 84th minute, the referee Bastein Dechepy went to review a play to the VAR monitor that is attached to the playing field and saw a hand of Manceau after a header from Mauro Icardi. He decided to charge a penalty and Kylian Mbappé he changed it for a goal. With only 3 minutes to go, the PSG managed to sign the 2-1 to avoid a new setback.

Kylian Mbappé scored PSG’s winning goal against Angers (Photo: REUTERS)

In this way, the local team achieved an important victory in the Princes Park happens to no longer have stars like Messi, Neymar, Walls, Say Maria and Marks. With this triumph he reached 27 units in nine presentations and established a lead of nine points on his immediate pursuer, the Lens, which this Sunday is measured against Montpellier.

Now Pochettino and his pupils will set their sights on his commitment from Tuesday: they will dispute before RB Leipzig Germany their third game of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, where they debuted with a draw against the Witches of Belgium and beat 2-0 at Manchester City in the next game.

TRAINING

PSG: Donnarumma; Dagba, Kehrer, Kimpembe, Diallo; Herrera, Danilo, Verratti; Rafinha; Icardi y Mbappé. DT: Mauricio Pochettino.

Angers: Bernardoni; Traoré, Thomas, Manceau; Cabot, Mangani, Mendy, Capelle; Fulgini; Cho y Boufal. DT: Geráld Baticle.

Stadium: Princes Park

POSITIONS TABLE

