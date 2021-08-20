Without Messi or Neymar, PSG will try to sustain their undefeated in Ligue 1 as a visitor to Brest

PSG will go for their third victory in Ligue 1 (Photo: Reuters)

Paris Saint Germain will seek to sustain the incipient undefeated that he holds in the League 1 in the duel that will open third date of the contest: you will visit from 16 to Brest at Estadio Francis-Le Blé which will have its more than 15,000 seats filled because fans exploited the lockers speculating with a possible debut of Lionel Messi.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino, finally, opted to give more physical preparation time to the flea and left him out of the list of summoned for this duel. Same situation will happen with the Brazilian Neymar and the Argentine Leandro Paredes, both refining physical issues after playing the final of the Copa América with their respective teams. As a counterpart, the DT cited the Brazilian for the first time in the tournament Marks and the Argentine Angel Di Maria, who also faced that continental tournament.

At the same time, the reinforcements will be among those mentioned Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian goalkeeper is the first call that he lives as a brand new PSG player. In addition, they appear among those who traveled to Brest Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappé, Keylor Navas and Marco Verratti, among other stars.

Until here, the PSG accumulated two victories against Troyes (2-1) and in front of Racing Club of Strasbourg (4-2), with annotations by Icardi in both matches. He is at the top of the tournament with six points and shares that condition with Angers (he will visit Bordeaux) and Clermont (he will collide with Lyon).

This duel against a team that completed two draws in a row at the start of the tournament generated great expectations because there was speculation about the official debut of Messi, but Pochettino preferred to protect it because the 34-year-old footballer accumulates more than a month of inactivity after his holidays and he has been training with the squad for just eight days. All eyes will now be on the commitment that They will face Reims next Sunday, August 29 from 3:45 p.m. for the 4th day of the tournament.

A detail, no less, is that If Leo finally does not debut in that match, his first appearance will run after the international window that will take place at the beginning of September.. The Argentine captain will be part of Lionel Scaloni’s list to play three key qualifying matches: Venezuela (2/9), Brazil (5/9) and Bolivia (9/9).

In case he cannot be taken into account against Reims, his first appearance will be will take place on the weekend of September 12 at the Princes Park ante Clermont by the 5th date. A similar situation is experienced by Spanish Sergio Ramos, who is recovering from an injury and can only be taken into account for the second week of September.

“The connection was very fast. Very good feeling in the dressing room with all his teammates. Logically, when there is talent in a team like us, understanding is not only in the dressing room but also on the field of play.. Happy for the adaptation and the connection he has had with the group ”, said Pochettino in his last press conference about the adaptation that Messi is having.

PROBABLE FORMATIONS

Brest: Bizot; Pierre-Gabriel, Chardonnet, Brassier, Uronen; Mbock, Belkebla; Honorat, Faibre, Cardona; Mounié. DT: Michel The Zakarian

PSG: Navas; Diallo, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Hakimi; Danilo, Herrera, Wijandlum; Mbappé, Di María and Icardi. DT: Mauricio Pochettino.

Stadium: Estadio Francis-Le Blé

Schedule: 16.00

Television: ESPN

POSITIONS TABLE

KEEP READING:

The video of Kylian Mbappé in PSG practice that exposes his loneliness in the locker room

The explanation that Lionel Messi gave about his choice of number 30 at PSG

Mauricio Pochettino recounted how Messi’s first days were at PSG and accepted that they are evaluating making another stellar signing