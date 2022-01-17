Without Messi, PSG beat Brest and returned to victory in Ligue 1

The Paris Saint Germain managed to return to the triumphal path and reaffirmed his status as leader of the League 1 after winning by 2-0 al Brest Stadium 29 at Princes Park within the framework of Date 21 of the French championship. without the presence of Lionel Messi, who has not yet recovered 100% after contracting COVID-19, the Parisian team achieved an important victory for their sporting aspirations, but above all in the emotional aspect.

During the first stage, once again PSG lacked voracity on offense. It was difficult for Mauricio Pochettino’s team to generate associated play and was close to being at a disadvantage, but it was Gianluigi Donnarumma the one that appeared in all its splendor to respond with a great save in a hand in hand before Irvin Cardona.

But the capital as a whole knows that it can always count on the hierarchy of its individualities to break its opponents. At 32′, Kylian Mbappé He received the ball on the edge of the area, made the space and took a low shot that became 1-0.

In the second half, and after a stupendous play by Nuno Mendes on the left wing, Thilo Kehrer he stomped in the area and sentenced the 2-0 with a simple touch. PSG regulated their efforts and got a victory that added another seasoning: at 72 ‘, the debut of Sergio Ramos in the Parc des Princes. The Spanish entered by Angel Di Maria and he played his first minutes in the stadium where his team plays at home.

Sergio Ramos played his first minutes in the Parc des Princes (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

Those led by Mauricio Pochettino they had had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Lyon in their last appearance in the local league, while their rival had just lost by 3-0 as a local against Nice.

In addition to the drop in Messi, neither was the Brazilian Neymar nor the Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who tested positive for coronavirus in pre-match testing. Without the presence of these referents, the Parisian team was able to win a victory in the midst of a negative streak: had drawn four of their last five matches.

Although PSG does not find regularity in its operations, it has a great advantage of 11 points about Nice and 13 units on the Olympique Marsella of Sampaoli, his closest pursuers in the standings. The Parisians have gone 12 games without defeat in the League 1 and this victory allows them to gain confidence in the face of their goal of regaining the throne they lost last season in the league.

For its part, the cast that directs Michel Der Zakarian they remain nine points from the relegation zone, but their eagerness to remain in the elite of French football should not be relied upon. His winning streak of six games between October and December last allowed him to make a good cushion of points. However, only they have picked up a point in their last four league games.

