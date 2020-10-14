Without naming, Nitish said – you have done business, that’s why you are in jail, know what you are tight on

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Assembly elections in Bihar are slowly climbing. The first virtual rally and now the actual rally has also started. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took part in three rallies today. On Wednesday, he first held a rally in Amarpur, after which he went to Sultanganj in Bhagalpur and then addressed the third public meeting in Tarapur. Nitish’s last rally after Tarapur is today in Mokama in Patna district. Also Read – Sharad Yadav’s daughter joined Congress, a senior LJP leader also held hands

While addressing his last rally in Tarapur, Nitish Kumar hit back at Tejashwi Yadav and said that he says that he is speaking old, you did not work when you got a chance. Reminding him of the rule of Lalu Yadav, Nitish said that you have done business so that you are inside.

Nitish took a sarcasm at the Lalu family and said, "The husband and wife worked for 15 years, for whom did they work?" Worked only for my family, didn't you? Those who are inside are inside because of working for themselves.

Without naming Lalu Yadav, who is serving a sentence in the fodder scam case, Nitish Kumar said that if we get a chance, we worked for the people of Bihar. If the public gave an opportunity to others, they made their development, whose punishment is suffering in jail today.

Nitish Kumar is counting the work done in RJD for 15 years and his own 15 years. The secret of both is being compared. While Tejashwi is saying that why are you doing the old thing, why did the migration not decrease in your rule, why should you get employment. Before his nomination today, Tejashwi openly challenged Nitish Kumar and said that contest elections from Nalanda will defeat you from there.