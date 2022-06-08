Without Ochoa or Chucky Lozano: who makes up the Tri call for the Nations League

The Mexican National Team will begin its participation in the Concacaf Nations League (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmx)

After the questionable performance of the Mexican team during his tour of the United States, Gerardo Tata Martino published the final list of the players who will participate in the first stage of the Concacaf Nations League. Of the top 38 selected, the list was narrowed down to just 22 footballers.

Despite the fact that some elements are already considered an essential part of the Aztec equipment, the Tata Martino will compete with an alternate group because it left out most of the figures of the tricoloramong the absences stand out Guillermo OchoaRaul Jimenez Edson AlvarezJesus tecatito CoronaHector Herrera, Andrew Saved, among others. In addition, the absence of Hirving Chucky Lozano is still present because since he underwent shoulder surgery he has not been considered for the tricolor.

And it is that at the end of the match against Ecuador It was pointed out that different players would return to their teams since they would not be part of the team that will represent Mexico in the intermediate tournament in the League of Nations. Were 16 items that were low of the concentration of Tri.

Tata Martino reduced his call for the Mexican National Team (Photo: Chris Jones/ USA TODAY Sports)

On the other hand, some of the elements that stand out in Martino’s call is that players like Diego Lainez, Marcelo FloresCarlos Acevedo, Santiago Giménez and Sebastian Cordova they will be the ones who will continue in the High Performance Center.

The first game of Tri on the Nations League will be before Surinam the next Saturday June 11 at 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time). So from now on, the Argentine strategist will focus on the small group to turn around the negative results and start the game in the best way. CONCACAF tournament.

This is the call of the Tata Martino para Concacaf Nations League:

goalkeepers

* David Ochoa – Real Salt Lake (MLS)

* Charles Acevedo Lopez – Santos Laguna (League MX)

* Rodolfo Cota Robles – Leon (Liga MX)

Carlos Acevedo with the Mexican National Team (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmx)

defenses

* Eric Aguirre Tafolla – Monterrey (Liga MX)

* Kevin Álvarez Campos – Pachuca (Liga MX)

* Jesus Alberto Angulo Uriarte – Tigres (Liga MX)

* Julian Araujo – Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS)

* Julius Caesar Cata Domínguez Juarez – Cruz Azul (League MX)

* Jesus Daniel Gallardo Vasconcelos – Monterrey (Liga MX)

* Israel Reyes Romero – Puebla (League MX)

Orbelín Pineda will participate in the Nations League (Photo: Instagram/@orbelin7pineda)

Midfielders

* Uriel Carlos Antuna Romero – Cruz Azul (Liga MX)

* Fernando Beltran Cruz – MX League

* Luis Gerardo Chavez Magallon – Pachuca (MX League)

* Francisco Sebastian Cordova Kings – Tigers (League MX)

* Diego Lainez Leyva – Real Betis Balompie (LaLiga)

* Erik Antonio Lira Mendez – Cruz Azul (Liga MX)

* Orbelin Pineda Alvarado – Real Club Celta de Vigo (LaLiga)

* Luis Francisco Romo Baron – Monterrey (MX League)

* Erik Daniel Sánchez Ocegueda – Pachuca (Liga MX)

Marcelo Flores will continue with the Mexican National Team (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmxEN)

strikers

* Marcelo Flores – Arsenal FC (Premier League)

* Santiago Tomas Gimenez – Blue Cross (MX League)

* Henry Joshua Martin Mex – America (MX League)

* Rodolfo Gilbert Pizarro Thomas – Monterrey (Liga MX)

This is how Gerardo Martino’s call for the Concacaf Nations League was left (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmx)

Although the Mexican National Team already has its place secured for the Qatar World Cup 2022the way in which he has competed in friendly matches has not left the public satisfied because the lack of forcefulness and goals has caused annoyance.

Even during the last friendly match in the United States, the incidence of homophobic scream as the anger became widespread and the fans asked for the exit of the Tata Martino.

